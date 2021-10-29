WIAA football playoffs: Catholic Central can't match Reedsville in Division 7 loss

The Catholic Central High School football team was hit by a freight train Friday night.
The Hilltoppers found themselves down 22-0 to Reedsville after the first quarter and they weren't able to recover in a 50-14 loss to the Panthers in a WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game Friday at Reedsville.
Catholic Central, which finished the season 7-4, fell behind as Reedsville scored on touchdown runs of 1, 30 and 1 yards and got a safety when a Hilltoppers’ punt was blocked out of the end zone.
Catholic Central got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Robson to receiver Tai Loughrin that made it 22-7. But the Panthers scored two touchdowns in the final 2:12 of the first half, one on a 56-yard pass play, one of just two passes thrown by Reedsville quarterback Brennan Dvorachek, and on a 39-yard run by Dvorachek with just 32 seconds left in the half.
“They have a lot of nice players and they were very physical,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “They smacked us in the mouth early; we tried to respond and we struggled.
"We got some traction here and there, but we never got in any type of rhythm and you have to give them credit for that. They were the better team.”
The Panthers (10-1) scored two more times in the second half, on runs of 24 and 18 yards by Weston Liebzeit.
Catholic Central got one more score in the fourth quarter when Robson hit receiver Daniel Von Rabenau for an 87-yard touchdown pass.
“They are a good football team and they came ready to play,” Aldrich said. “I thought we were ready to play, but we weren’t quite up to the task.”
The Hilltoppers had just 67 yards rushing, led by Kaden Kayser with 23 yards on four carries. Their leading rusher Henry Amborn was held to 16 yards on five carries.
Robson went just 3 of 13, but threw for 132 yards, most of them on the final touchdown.
Reedsville ran for 267 yards, led by Liebzeit with 86 and Dvorachek with 77.
Aldrich said this has been a fun season. His players gave everything they had every game and he is grateful for that.
“It was a good run by our kids,” Aldrich said. “I thank the seniors for giving a great effort and the younger kids got better as the year went on.
“This is a great group of guys — they gave everything they had and I’ll take that any day of the week.”