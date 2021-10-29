WIAA football playoffs: Catholic Central can't match Reedsville in Division 7 loss

The Catholic Central High School football team was hit by a freight train Friday night.

The Hilltoppers found themselves down 22-0 to Reedsville after the first quarter and they weren't able to recover in a 50-14 loss to the Panthers in a WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game Friday at Reedsville.

Catholic Central, which finished the season 7-4, fell behind as Reedsville scored on touchdown runs of 1, 30 and 1 yards and got a safety when a Hilltoppers’ punt was blocked out of the end zone.

Catholic Central got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Robson to receiver Tai Loughrin that made it 22-7. But the Panthers scored two touchdowns in the final 2:12 of the first half, one on a 56-yard pass play, one of just two passes thrown by Reedsville quarterback Brennan Dvorachek, and on a 39-yard run by Dvorachek with just 32 seconds left in the half.

“They have a lot of nice players and they were very physical,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “They smacked us in the mouth early; we tried to respond and we struggled.

"We got some traction here and there, but we never got in any type of rhythm and you have to give them credit for that. They were the better team.”