WIAA Division 4 girls soccer: Prairie pays back St. Joseph in sectional semifinal

The Prairie School girls soccer team has a pretty good memory, and Kenosha St. Joseph found out Thursday, to its detriment, how good that memory is.

The Hawks were motivated by two losses to the Lancers, one that ended their 2021 season and one in Metro Classic Conference play this season, and used those bad memories as fuel for a 5-2 victory over St. Joseph in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Prairie (12-5-2), the No. 3 seed in its sectional bracket, will play No. 1 seed Brookfield Academy (10-4-0) in the sectional final scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Pritchard Park. The Blue Knights beat Shoreland Lutheran 3-1 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.

The Hawks lost 2-1 to the Lancers (13-2-1) in last year’s sectional semifinal, also at Ameche Field, and lost an MCC match to them 3-2 on May 16 at Carthage College in Kenosha. In the more recent match, St. Joseph knocked Prairie off its game with a very physical style of play.

The Hawks were determined not to let that happen again. They were able to play in a composed, confident style of play, even though St. Joseph was physical once again. Prairie’s more experienced players helped set the overall tone.

“Tonight, the girls were not phased with the physicality,” Hawks coach Joe Manley said. “They stayed calm and composed; they played our game throughout the entire 80 minutes and I’m proud of how they played.”

Offensively, freshman forward Rihanna Kern was the catalyst with two goals and two assists. While Kern couldn’t feed off the sectional loss last year, the recent loss pushed her to show the Lancers her team wasn’t going to lose to them again.

Kern scored the first goal of the match in the 18th minute on a left-footed free kick to the far post after a hand ball call. St. Joseph tied the match at 1-1 in the 27th minute on a 25-yard shot by Ava Rizzitano.

That was the last time the Lancers were in the match as Prairie scored two goals in quick succession.

Off the ensuing possession after the tying goal, senior Jill Decker scored from just outside the box after receiving a pass from Kern. Less than a minute later, junior Amelia Ropiak scored off an assist by freshman Norah Boerner.

“St. Joseph has become a really good opponent and it was disappointing to lose to them on the same field (last year),” Manley said. “The girls had that on their minds and I’m so proud of how the girls responded.

“We played the way we know how to play and did the things we know how to do. Our emotional resilience showed tonight.”

There was no scoring for the first part of the second half, then Ropiak scored her second goal of the match, assisted by Kern, in the 66th minute for a 4-1 lead.

The Lancers weren't done yet, however, as they answered less than a minute later on “a weird fluke cross,” Manley said, to the far post by Martina Herrington.

The Hawks kept St. Joseph at bay the rest of the way, with Kern capping the scoring in the 78th minute with her second goal, putting in her own rebound.

“Rihanna has been in here since day one,” Manley said. “She plays at a quality high club level and she brought it for us. She had a point to make — she was not going to allow anyone to drag us into a physical battle.

“The girls stood up to that challenge.”

