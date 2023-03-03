The Prairie School girls’ basketball team has been no stranger to emphatic victories this year.

The Hawks, who finished the regular season ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, won 10 games by more than 30 points this season, including an 89-22 win over Horicon in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Feb. 24 at Prairie.

Prairie’s victory Thursday, however, required a bit more resilience. The No. 1-seeded Hawks had to weather a storm of foul trouble and rebounding woes in the first half of a Division 4 sectional semifinal at West Allis Central, but got their game back and had a big second half to beat No. 3 seed Random Lake 88-57 and advance to the sectional finals.

In the sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Slinger, Prairie (24-3) will face defending Division 4 state runner-up Laconia (24-3), the No. 1 seed on the other half of the sectional bracket. Laconia beat Winnebago Lutheran 69-53 Thursday in their sectional semifinal.

Last March, Prairie was eliminated in the sectional semifinals by Metro Classic Conference and city rival Racine Lutheran, which moved up to Division 3 this season.

The Hawks had only a three-point lead (41-38) at halftime Thursday, their smallest margin in any victory this season. Head coach Abby Jaramillo said that the team was battling with nerves throughout the first half, which resulted in several fouls and missed shots.

“We’re feeling good,” Jaramillo said. “We had a rough first half. We came in with a lot of nerves, but we calmed down in the second half. We made a few defensive adjustments with our transition defense. They were doing some different things in transition, and we were missing defensive assignments.

“We were missing easy layups and we got in some foul trouble with our nerves. We were being overly aggressive, and calming down helps with that.”

One player who caused particular trouble for Prairie in the first half was Random Lake junior Halle Van Horn, who scored 16 of her team-high 23 points and singlehandedly kept her team alive in the first half.

Prairie sophomore guard Meg Decker, who was tasked with defending Van Horn, played sparingly in the first half because of foul trouble, but defended Van Horn well in the second half, allowing just seven points.

Decker was one of three Prairie players to score in double figures, along with sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes, who surpassed 1,000 career points last Friday, and junior wing Reese Jaramillo, who has been a consistent contributor on offense.

Glass-Barnes had a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds, scoring 19 of her points in the second half after sitting much of the first half in foul trouble. Jaramillo scored a career-high 26 points, 13 in each half, and also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Decker finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

“JJ has dealt with a lot of adversity with calls and being in foul trouble over the course of her two years,” Abby Jaramillo said. “She knows how to play with composure and not let that affect her. She knows the team needs her.

“Reese (Jaramillo) was consistent today — we needed her. They were playing a 2-3 defense the whole time, so we were moving the ball really well offensively and she was getting really good shots.”

Abby Jaramillo praised the rebounding efforts of both Glass-Barnes and Reese Jaramillo, saying that having 10 rebounds each was “amazing” as Random Lake is a much bigger team.

Glass-Barnes said it was “overall a great game” and that “the team came together to get the win.”

“I feel really good about the game,” Reese Jaramillo said. “We were obviously supposed to win because we’re the one seed, but it felt pretty good. In the playoffs, it’s win or go home. Before the game, I said I have to leave it all on the court because you never know what can happen. I wanted to leave everything on the court and go after every ball and win as a team.

“Our focus is on the final. I always give myself the night to be happy, but now we have to focus — I feel confident in our team,” Reese Jaramillo added. “I’ve seen Laconia play — they’re a really solid team and they have some good players, but I feel we can really match up well. We have been waiting for this game for the whole year.”

Abby Jaramillo concurred with her daughter.

“We made it past one step from last year and obviously, our main goal is to go to state,” the coach said. “Laconia is a tough, tough team. We need to get game-prepped to get ready for Laconia. It’s going to be a really good matchup.”