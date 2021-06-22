WIAA Division 3 State Track: Racine Lutheran's Nathan Zawicki learned as a boy to always give his best

His time of 23.86 seconds was almost a second slower than his personal best of 22.87.

"I'll be honest, it was probably one of the longest days of my life," Zawicki said. "The meet started off going really well. I finished second in the hurdles, I won the prelims of the 200 and the 4x200 relay got second place.

"I'm sitting there in the middle of the meet thinking, 'OK, I've got two events going to state. Let's go for another one. Let's give it my all.' But then the lightning delays started happening. I was miserable, everybody was miserable and a lot of fans were upset.

"In the end, it was a lot harder running the 200 with it being so late and having had nothing to eat. But me and the other guys were like, 'OK, let's just get it done. Let's go out and compete and go home.' "

If everything clicks for Zawicki Thursday, there's no telling what he might accomplish. And he will he able to look back with the satisfaction of having put himself such a position to succeed, starting with last year.

While the 2020 season ended up being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zawicki followed his mantra of doing things the right way, not the easy way. He insisted on going all-out at unofficial practices, even though he didn't know whether he would be competing as a junior.