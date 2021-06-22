WIAA Division 3 State Track: Racine Lutheran's Nathan Zawicki learned as a boy to always give his best

Maybe 10 or 11 years ago, Kevin Zawicki asked the middle of his three sons to do some yardwork.
Mr. Zawicki was less than pleased with the results.
Nathan Zawicki went through the motions that afternoon because kids will be kids and he had other things on his mind. Like just about anything other than wasting his time mowing lawn and trimming bushes.
"This has always resonated with me," Nathan said. "I wanted to go inside or play with my brothers or something, so I just half-(expletive) it and did a bad job. My dad came over and this quote still sticks with me. He said, 'There's an easy way to do things and a right way to do things.'
"That's always stuck with me and, actually, it's true. With the little work he gave me, I did it the easy way. Every time I'm working hard and thinking about giving up, I say, 'Is this the easy way or the right way?' "
There is little question what choice Zawicki has routinely made since that lesson.
He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School May 29 ranked fourth in his senior class with a 4.15 grade-point average. He earned honorable mention All-State recognition as a defensive end last fall after producing nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. And he is a qualifier in three events at the WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Championships, which get will be held Thursday at UW-La Crosse.
But this gets even more impressive.
Since last Dec. 5, he has worked at least 20 hours a week at a Kwik Trip in Mount Pleasant to earn money for his college education. This meant passing up his senior season of basketball after starting the previous year for the Crusaders.
And beginning this fall, Zawicki will start working toward a degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. His ultimate plan is earn a PhD and work for a biotechnology company.
Suffice to say, Zawicki has chosen to do things the right way since his life lesson. And that will be his mindset when he competes in the 110-meter hurdles and 200 and anchors at 4x200 relay in La Crosse Thursday.
"I'm definitely looking forward to this, especially after not having a season last year," he said. "I'm really excited, but also nervous at the the same time, but I'm going up with a bunch of friends and it should be a real fun, memorable experience."
The results could also be memorable in Zawicki's final high school event. He is seeded fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.48 seconds), his favorite event, and eighth in the Crusaders' school record 4x200 relay (1:33.88) with Nolan Kraus, Logan Rasch and Luke Schmierer.
He's only 16th in the 200 (23.86), but there's reason for that low seed. Events were delayed by rain and lightning during the Princeton Sectional last Thursday and Zawicki didn't run the 200 finals until about 10:30 at night, when he was mentally drained and competing with an empty stomach.
His time of 23.86 seconds was almost a second slower than his personal best of 22.87.
"I'll be honest, it was probably one of the longest days of my life," Zawicki said. "The meet started off going really well. I finished second in the hurdles, I won the prelims of the 200 and the 4x200 relay got second place.
"I'm sitting there in the middle of the meet thinking, 'OK, I've got two events going to state. Let's go for another one. Let's give it my all.' But then the lightning delays started happening. I was miserable, everybody was miserable and a lot of fans were upset.
"In the end, it was a lot harder running the 200 with it being so late and having had nothing to eat. But me and the other guys were like, 'OK, let's just get it done. Let's go out and compete and go home.' "
If everything clicks for Zawicki Thursday, there's no telling what he might accomplish. And he will he able to look back with the satisfaction of having put himself such a position to succeed, starting with last year.
While the 2020 season ended up being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zawicki followed his mantra of doing things the right way, not the easy way. He insisted on going all-out at unofficial practices, even though he didn't know whether he would be competing as a junior.
"He really put in the work and when he came back at the beginning of this year, he was already better than the previous year, " Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. "He was going to the gym and even hurdling at home because I couldn't work with him.
"So he really took it in stride when other kids might have said, 'Oh, I'm just going to do nothing' or 'I'm frustrated because I lost out on this.' He looked to the future and said, 'I'm going to take advantage of this time to train and set myself up for being as good as I can be next year when I can take advantage of this again.'
"Now he's a lot stronger, quicker and he's developed into a great leader and role model on the team."
Said Zawicki: "Last year, it was definitely disappointing when they started cancelling our first few meets. Me and a few other teammates were kind of convinced that the season still would go on, like, 'The show must go on.' Our coach would email us workouts and we would go every day and work out at this local park five minutes from my house. Every single day, we were out there working hard.
"We got a lot better even though we didn't have a season. But it carried over into this season."
And now comes the reward. It remains to be seen whether the medals will be there for Zawicki. But there's no question the effort will be there.
"My mom (Laurie) and dad told me to try and chase perfection in all things," Zawicki said. "Obviously, perfection isn't possible, but in everything I do, I try and succeed.
"A lot of that comes from my dad. My dad is the hardest worker I know an he just showed me that in anything you do, give it your all."