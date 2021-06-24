WIAA Division 3 State Track: Lutheran's Zawicki, Prairie's Perry earn medals

Nathan Zawicki had a busy day Thursday at the WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Championships.
He is bringing home the hardware that proves it was a productive day as well.
The Racine Lutheran High School senior concluded his prep athletic career with fourth-place medals in the 110-meter high hurdles and in the 200 meters at the state meet at Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
In the girls portion of the meet, Prairie junior Camden Perry had the best finish of the day for Racine County athletes, taking third place in the 100 meters.
They were the only medalists among county athletes.
Zawicki had to cram a lot of action into a short time Thursday. There was very little time between the 110 hurdles and 200 meters preliminary races and they are drastically different events.
Zawicki handled the situation in stride — literally.
“It’s definitely a transition,” Zawicki said of the five to 10 minutes between the end of the hurdle prelims and the start of the 200 prelims. “My coach reminded me to focus on the race at hand, run your best and then you can move on.
“It was kind of a mental challenge, thinking about what I had to do in the future, but I had to stay grounded and focus on the event at hand.”
He qualified fourth in the hurdles in 15.98 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 23.45 seconds, then took fourth in the hurdle final in 15.99.
“We tweaked a few things in practice and executed well today,” Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said. “He had a lot of work to do, so he had to focus on what he was doing at the time.”
The 200 final was Zawicki’s fifth race of the day — he had the two preliminaries, the hurdle final and he also ran the anchor leg of Lutheran’s 4x200 relay — so he was starting to feel some fatigue.
He didn’t give in to that fatigue, instead reaching back for the perfect ending to his day and his high school track career.
“There was definitely a lot on my body and my brain (before the 200 final),” Zawicki said. “I needed to stay hydrated, stay out of sun, get a lot of rest, be prepared and focus on race at hand, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Zawicki came into the state meet with just the 16th best time in the 200 — out of 17 runners — of 23.86 seconds. At the sectional meet at Princeton on June 17, the meet was suspended for a couple hours by lightning and rain, and he ran the 200 final late in the evening. So he was determined to show how good he was.
Zawicki got off to a good start, ran the turn efficiently and finished in 23.71 seconds, the same official time as Isaac Eubanks of Beaver Dam Wayland. Eubanks beat Zawicki by 0.09 seconds at the sectional, but Zawicki got the edge this time with an actual time of 23.702 to Eubanks’ 23.709 to earn fourth.
“I felt I could compete with the guys higher up,” Zawicki said. “I just wanted to surprise everybody, seeing a 16th seed get into the finals and then taking fourth place.
“(Eubanks) beat me at the sectional, so it was really nice to get the last laugh.”
Based on WIAA year-by-year results, Zawicki is the first individual Lutheran medalist since 2014, when Chase Wember was third in the discus. The Crusaders’ 4x100 relay was fourth in 2019.
Perry came into the state meet as the seventh seed in the 100 meters with a time of 12.83. In the preliminaries, she was fourth in 13.10 seconds, running into a slight wind on a hot track.
Aspen Linjer of Manawa won the prelims in 12.94 seconds and Brehanna Cohen of Shiocton was second, but Perry would have the final word against Cohen.
During the approximately 45 minutes between the 100 prelims and the final, Perry kept herself busy while psyching herself up.
“I spoke with my coaches, drank lots water, talked to my mom, talked to the other girls on my team, spoke with siblings and my whole family who was there to cheer me on,” Perry said. “I was listening music to get myself pumped up and watching other people run.”
All of that was just what she needed. Perry took third in 13.27, just ahead of Cohen (13.29) in fourth. Steffi Siewert of Deerfield, who was sixth in the prelims, won the race in 13.08, just ahead of runner-up Linjer (13.12).
The start was one of the keys for Perry.
“My strategy is to push off the blocks hard, like I’m kicking the person holding them,” Perry said. “I just had to be confident and believe in myself — I knew I could do it. I think I ran well.”
Perry was injured two years ago as a freshman and last year’s meet was canceled because of COVID-19, so this was special for her.
“I was excited to come back my junior year and I hope to come back my senior year,” she said.
Perry is Prairie's individual girls state medalist since Enyo Amet in the 100 meters in 2013, and the Hawks' first overall medalist since the boys 4x400 relay in 2015.
The Hawks’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays — both featuring Perry, freshman Ava Collier-White and sophomores Makiyah Thompson and Mya Kennedy — finished out of the medals, but the 4x100 relay improved on its seed time by finishing ninth in 52.14, the relay’s best time of the season and two spots better than its seed (11th, 52.80). The 4x200 relay was 11th (1:51.27).
“We were upset we couldn’t medal, but we look at the positives,” Perry said. “We’re young and there’s a lot of room to grow.
“I’m proud of where we are and how we did today.”
• In other county results, Lutheran’s 4x200 relay of Nolan Kraus, Logan Rasch, Luke Schmierer and Zawicki, which set a school record of 1:33.88 at the sectional, weren’t able to get clean baton handoffs and finished 15th (1:36.41).
“They put their hearts into it, but the relay had little trouble moving the baton through the exchange zone,” Tuskowski said.
Schmierer, who was an extra qualifier for state in the 300 intermediate hurdles, finished 12th in 43.48.
“Luke ran a really great race,” Tuskowski said. “He got out strong and was good over the hurdles, but the competition was very stiff in that race.
Lutheran tied for 24th in the team standings with 10 points. La Crosse Aquinas won the boys meet with 54 points.
Prairie junior Sebby Babu improved on his time in the 400 meters at the sectional by more than half a second, finishing ninth in a personal-best 51.85. He ran 52.40 at the sectional and was seeded eighth.
Catholic Central’s only state qualifiers, high jumpers Neal McCourt and Julia Klein, finished out of the points. Klein was ninth (5 feet) in the girls competition and McCourt was 10th (6-0) in the boys.