WIAA Division 3 State Track: Lutheran's Zawicki, Prairie's Perry earn medals

He qualified fourth in the hurdles in 15.98 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 23.45 seconds, then took fourth in the hurdle final in 15.99.

“We tweaked a few things in practice and executed well today,” Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said. “He had a lot of work to do, so he had to focus on what he was doing at the time.”

The 200 final was Zawicki’s fifth race of the day — he had the two preliminaries, the hurdle final and he also ran the anchor leg of Lutheran’s 4x200 relay — so he was starting to feel some fatigue.

He didn’t give in to that fatigue, instead reaching back for the perfect ending to his day and his high school track career.

“There was definitely a lot on my body and my brain (before the 200 final),” Zawicki said. “I needed to stay hydrated, stay out of sun, get a lot of rest, be prepared and focus on race at hand, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Zawicki came into the state meet with just the 16th best time in the 200 — out of 17 runners — of 23.86 seconds. At the sectional meet at Princeton on June 17, the meet was suspended for a couple hours by lightning and rain, and he ran the 200 final late in the evening. So he was determined to show how good he was.