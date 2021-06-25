WIAA Division 2 State Track: St. Catherine's freshman Hunter enjoys his journey

If nothing else, Jayvion Hunter certainly enjoyed his journey.

The St. Catherine's High School freshman sprinter was Racine County's lone qualifier at the WIAA Division 2 state track meet on Friday at UW-La Crosse, competing in the 100-meter dash.

He finished his preliminary heat in 11.44 seconds, the 12th fastest time. But only the top 10 times advanced to the final race, with 10th place clocking in a 11.38 seconds.

Still, Angels sprint coach Dan Miller - who also coaches Hunter on the school's football team - was impressed with the youngster's performance.

“As an incoming freshman, to go to a state meet for the first time, I would say he looked really good," Miller said. "He showed a lot of poise today. He got off the blocks nicely and accelerated well.

“He’s always been a hard worker. He has a great positive attitude," Miller continued. "Jayvion listens, believes and works hard. Those are three things we emphasized and did as a program this year, and what he did very well for us, too.”

Despite not qualifying for the finals, Miller said Hunter thoroughly enjoyed the track season and qualifying for La Crosse.