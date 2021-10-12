WIAA Division 2 State Girls Golf:

“It just stings a lot because we know we could have taken second place,” said junior Sophia Lawler, who tied for fifth Tuesday. “I’m happy for us getting that gap as close as we did. That’s impressive in itself, but I just wish we pulled it off. But we came up short and we can’t do anything about it now.”

Prairie, which won the 2015 and 2016 Division 2 state titles, ended a three-year drought by qualifying for state in 2020. The Hawks shot a 579 over 27 holes last fall, trailing only Prescott (560) in the Division 2 meet.

The veteran Hawks believed that their increased expectations — and difficult weather and course conditions — made state a bit more difficult this time around.

“Last year was the first time we went to state and we didn’t know if we would do well, so when we got second we were surprised,” Maraccini said. “This year we had high expectations.”

“Last year we had no idea what we were getting into and we just played our game,” Lawler said. “This year, we knew we had a good chance and it just kind of got to in our heads too much. So there were good and bad parts of having state experience.”