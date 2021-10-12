WIAA Division 2 State Girls Golf: Prairie's Lawler fifth, Hawks finish third

VERONA — The Prairie School girls’ golf team charged up the leaderboard Tuesday, but the Hawks didn’t rise quite as far as they would have liked.
After entering the day 19 strokes behind second-place Saint Croix Central, Prairie stormed back to briefly erase the deficit at the two-day WIAA Division 2 State Girls Golf Championships.
“Being in third place by 19 strokes, I didn’t really know what we could do, but then they dug in,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. “They just wanted to shoot better today because we’d been shooting lower. When we made the turn, we were within like four strokes. So they made a huge leap and just played so much better today.”
They just couldn’t close it out, settling for third place in the six-team tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. Prairie shot 367 Monday and 357 Tuesday to finish at 723, trailing only defending champion Prescott (338-333—671) and runner-up Saint Croix Central (348-372—720) after an up-and-down day on the course.
“We’re pretty disappointed,” Hawks senior Madeline Maraccini said. “We took second last year by one stroke and this year we won regionals and we won sectionals by a good couple strokes.
“I think we were looking really good. We pulled it together and were in second for a little while until we had some blowup holes. I think we just got nervous.”
“It just stings a lot because we know we could have taken second place,” said junior Sophia Lawler, who tied for fifth Tuesday. “I’m happy for us getting that gap as close as we did. That’s impressive in itself, but I just wish we pulled it off. But we came up short and we can’t do anything about it now.”
Prairie, which won the 2015 and 2016 Division 2 state titles, ended a three-year drought by qualifying for state in 2020. The Hawks shot a 579 over 27 holes last fall, trailing only Prescott (560) in the Division 2 meet.
The veteran Hawks believed that their increased expectations — and difficult weather and course conditions — made state a bit more difficult this time around.
“Last year was the first time we went to state and we didn’t know if we would do well, so when we got second we were surprised,” Maraccini said. “This year we had high expectations.”
“Last year we had no idea what we were getting into and we just played our game,” Lawler said. “This year, we knew we had a good chance and it just kind of got to in our heads too much. So there were good and bad parts of having state experience.”
The Hawks still left Madison with plenty to be proud of. They have qualified as a team in nine of the last 14 years, never finishing worse than fourth during a stretch that’s included three titles and three runner-up finishes.
“I told the girls we’re continuing our legacy,” Massey said. “It’s just something to be proud of that they’re continuing it on.”
They also had individual success. Lawler shot a 9-over par 81 Tuesday to move three spots up the leaderboard, finishing fifth at 167 and earning a medal for the second straight year.
“I knew I needed to beat one of the girls in my group, and that kind of gave me more motivation than anything to try to do well,” Lawler said.
Lawler, who tied for third at state last year, said that Monday’s round was tough, as the players thought their day might be over before they restarted play following a two-hour weather delay. But she put together a solid round Tuesday, finishing with eight pars and a birdie on the par-4 18th.
“She’s been our anchor pretty much all year,” Massey said.
Maraccini, who was tied for fifth entering the day, shot an 88 Tuesday to finish at 172 and tie Arcadia/Independence’s Hallie Tulip for eighth place. She finished her last day of high school golf with eight pars and a birdie on the par-3 eighth.
“She’s just done a really awesome job this year,” Massey said of Maraccini. “She’s balanced a lot with school and she’s also a synchronized ice skater, so she’s busy with that. She’s been a leader for four years, just done a really great job. I’m really proud of her.”
Maraccini wasn’t sure how her final year of golf would go after the Hawks graduated Emily Eitel and Sarah Fosbinder from the 2020 team. But she’s happy to leave it as a regional champion, sectional champion and a better golfer.
“I was nervous that this year’s team wouldn’t be as good or competitive, but we really stepped it up and people got better,” she said. “I think we all shaved like 10 strokes off our game, each of us. I was really proud of us at regionals and sectionals, and even at state closing that gap. We just pulled it together after the bad weather yesterday. I was proud.”
Sophomore Kadyn Peery shot a 91 Tuesday to tie for 20th at 188, and sophomores Addison Lalonde (100-100) and Aishani Dhar (104-96) each totaled 200 to tie for 30th in their first state appearances.
“(Lalonde and Dhar) played JV last year, and then they didn’t play too many 18-hole rounds (on varsity) this year,” Massey said. “So they’ve been learning and playing a course like this three days (including Sunday’s practice round) is a lot. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Prescott's Ava Salay won Division 2 medalist honors, shooting a 78 Monday and a 70 Tuesday for 148. The junior, who was second by one shot last year, won by 14 strokes over runner-up Payton Schmidt of Jefferson (83-79—162).