WIAA Division 2 girls soccer: Union Grove makes history, reaching first sectional final

Union Grove High School boys and girls soccer coach Sean Jung has commuted 45 minutes to work every school day for the past 10 years.

His drive home on Thursday night may have been his most enjoyable one yet.

After taking over a program that had never had a winning season, Jung’s efforts over the past decade culminated in what would have once been an improbable scene: Bleachers full of Union Grove students and fans in mid-June, all on the edge of their seats, as the Broncos held on for dear life late to knock a perennial power out of the WIAA playoffs.

The Broncos (18-2-2) made the most out of their first time hosting a WIAA sectional match, with senior forward Paige Cotton scoring two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half to help her team defeat Waukesha West 2-1 and advance to the Division 2 sectional final for the first time in program history.

“It’s a special moment,” Jung said. “It was a really fun game. I lost a few more hairs, but it was a fun game to watch. We’ve come a long way.”

To put the victory and the matchup in perspective, Waukesha West (12-3-4) had reached the sectional finals in 14 of its past 16 seasons and has had four state runner-up finishes in that span. The Wolverines also finished the regular season ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings, in which Union Grove was ranked eighth.

This was the first time the two programs had ever met in the playoffs, and it was a memorable meeting.

A combination of nerves and facing a new tactic led to the first half being scoreless, but that changed early in the second half. West struck first with a goal in the 44th minute by leading scorer Camryn Ries.

Four minutes later, Cotton, the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, was battling for a loose ball in the box, drew a foul and was awarded a penalty kick. Cotton buried the shot to tie the match in the 48th minute.

Then, in the 52nd minute, junior forward Lexi Pettit served a ball from the corner to Cotton inside the six-yard box. Cotton didn’t strike the ball cleanly, but got enough of it to send it slowly trickling through the goalkeeper’s hands for what would turn out to be the match-winning goal.

The goal was Cotton’s 35th of the season, more than 10 goals past the previous school record.

“Paige has been phenomenal all season,” Jung said. “She’s having the year of her life and she just keeps coming through. She’s an incredible kid and an incredible athlete. I love her like a daughter.”

While there was no further scoring in the final 28 minutes, there was still plenty of drama. Every eight minutes, the Wolverines would push another player forward to put more pressure on the Bronco defenders.

Jung countered by dropping a player back every time one moved forward. By the final eight minutes of the game, Union Grove had nine players playing behind the ball within 25 yards of the goal.

In those final eight minutes came the closest scare of them all. The Wolverines had a clean shot from 25 yards, but it hit the right post and landed across the goal.

Union Grove goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made six saves in the match. Jung also credited his defenders on the back line for helping hold the lead, specifically calling out junior Charlotte Sutherland for her job against Ries.

The Broncos were just the second team this season to score multiple goals in a match against West, and the first since April 7. While they may have advanced past one state power, an even tougher challenge awaits in the sectional final.

Union Grove will play Oregon (20-0-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oregon. The Panthers finished the regular season ranked No. 1 overall in the state and in Division 2, and they were recently voted the No. 1 team in the United Soccer Coaches Association national rankings.

As the Broncos will try and earn a berth in the state tournament for the first time, Oregon will be looking to return to it for the seventh consecutive season.

Facing a team that has outscored its opponents 139-3 this season will not be easy, but these are the types of problems Jung prefers to face. Ten years ago, his focus was on finishing with a winning record, improving the team culture and climbing the ladder in the SLC. Now, his program is battling the premier competition in the state on increasingly bigger stages.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” Jung said. “I sacrificed a lot and I’ve poured everything I have into this soccer program. I just want Union Grove kids to believe in themselves and believe that we can be a soccer school.

“I love the school and I couldn’t be anywhere else, I’ve never been happier.”

OREGON 6, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines held the line for awhile against the top-ranked team in the state Thursday, but the Panthers had too many weapons and won a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal match at Oregon.

Waterford finished its season at 12-3-2. Oregon (20-0-1), which finished the regular season No. 1 overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, will host Union Grove (18-2-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.

The Wolverines gave up a goal in the third minute, then made things tough for Oregon over the next 30-plus minutes.

The Panthers finally broke through again with a goal in the 34th minute to make it 2-0 and Waterford would have been satisfied to go into the half down just 2-0.

Unfortunately, Oregon scored in the 37th minute for a 3-0 lead and Wolverines coach Joe Vogt said that one stung.

“If we don’t give up that goal and go into the half down 2-0, that’s a good result against the best team in the state,” Vogt said. “We would have been one goal from being in it.

“I felt if we scored early in the second half, that would change the complexion of the game.”

Instead, it was the Panthers who extended the lead to 4-0 with a free kick in the 44th minute. The shot from the top right corner of the box curled just over the outstretched hand of Waterford goalkeeper Cora Beckley into the upper left corner of the net.

“Every one of their free kicks are dangerous,” Vogt said.

Waterford was dealt a blow in the first half when junior midfielder Jordan Hurley left the match with an injury, but the Wolverines continued to battle.

“We made them work for everything,” Vogt said. “They played their starters for 70 minutes and their coach said we made them work hard.

“They are very good, top to bottom and they have no weaknesses. They are super quick, they do a really good job of switching the field and they put so much pressure on you on their attack. We had a little trouble with their speed wide.”

Vogt said his defense and Beckley made the initial stops on at least three of Oregon’s goals, but Waterford couldn’t clear the ball and the Panthers were able to follow up and score.

Oregon paid close attention to the Wolverines’ top scorer and best player, junior forward Taylor Gordon, prompting Vogt to move Gordon to the midfield in the second half to get her more involved with the offense.

“We had some opportunities, but they are so good,” Vogt said. “They are super deep — from one to 11, they’re really good.”

Vogt praised the play of his defenders, including senior Emily Tessmer and juniors Lillyan Dehne and Halle Rowder, and the offensive play of Gordon and fellow junior Megan Cornell on offense.

Beckley made 12 saves.

Vogt said Union Grove has a chance if it can handle the speed of the Panthers, who on Tuesday were voted the No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches Association prep rankings.

“We struggled with their speed — it’s almost like every kid is a track kid,” Vogt said. “They can accelerate past you with the ball on their feet.

“It’s hard to see that on tape and you think you can hang, but when you see them in person, they’re so quick to the ball.”

