Because of seven seniors who have played mostly played together since the fifth grade, Union Grove High School has built up one of the best girls’ basketball programs in the state.

But thanks in large part to a sophomore who just started playing with this group several months ago, the Broncos kept their season alive Thursday night.

In a matchup of top-six teams that feature five players who have signed to play college basketball next season, sophomore guard Ashley Lamers turned out to a deciding factor, and the catalyst, to a stunning 15-0 run that helped Union Grove erase a 48-35 deficit over the final eight minutes and shock Waukesha West 52-51 Thursday night in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Elkhorn.

Saturday, Union Grove (25-2), ranked third in the final Associated Press state poll of the season, will travel to DeForest to face fourth-ranked McFarland (25-2) in the sectional final at 1 p.m. The No. 2-seeded Spartans defeated No. 1 seed Monona Grove 61-58 in their sectional semifinal Thursday to advance.

“It’s a huge stress relief,” Union Grove senior guard Sophia Rampulla said. “Ashley Lamers really came out strong and we needed it. I’m so happy that she played very good tonight.”

Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski was equally pleased with Lamers and her veteran teammates.

“We didn’t quit,” Domagalski said. “It’s the character of good basketball teams. Ashley wasn’t phased at all and did a phenomenal job.”

The only non-senior to see the court for the Broncos, Lamers came off the bench and jump-started a sputtering offense despite not making a basket in the game against the Wolverines (22-4).

With Union Grove trailing 48-40 with five minutes remaining in regulation, Lamers drove to the hoop and drew a foul. After the play, West standout Annyka Hellendrung was given a technical foul for swearing about the call.

Lamers’ senior teammates, and coach, trusted her to shoot the free throws despite having not shot any technical foul shots all season, and she rewarded the Broncos by calmly knocking down four straight free throws to cut the deficit in half.

“Having trust in each other is what wins games,” Rampulla said. “Having trust in our sophomores is very important. I told Rob we needed Ashley in the game. She brings the energy on defense and offense.”

From there, the re-energized Broncos continued to feed Lamers the ball for her to drive to the basket. She drew two more fouls and made four more free throws, and suddenly the Broncos had a 50-48 lead.

“I was just trying to stay calm and realized that I’ve done this many times before,” Lamers said. “It was really cool. All season you’re playing with them and in the game that really counts they trusted me to be at the free throw line.”

The Wolverines made two free throws to tie the game at 50-50, then senior guard Carolyn May made a layup with 1:06 left to give Union Grove a 52-50 lead.

For the second straight season and in this same round against the same team, the game came down to West having the ball in the final possession and needing a basket to win.

And just like in last season’s 55-53 Union Grove victory, the Broncos defense came up clutch one final time and forced an off-balance 3-point attempt that didn’t come close to going in.

Rampulla grabbed the rebound, threw the ball up in the air as the clock ran out and let out a roar for the packed crowd as her teammates ran toward her to start the celebration.

For the second straight year, Union Grove is one win away from its first appearance in the WIAA State Tournament.

“I’m better than how I played tonight,” Rampulla said. “In these big games I need to focus more on calming down a little bit. We’re going to play hard on Saturday.”

This was a completely different outcome than what many in the gym thought was coming just eight minutes earlier. After a back-and-forth, fast-paced first half that ended with a 29-29 tie at the half, West completely shut down Union Grove’s offense coming out of the break.

With a rotation that featured five players listed at 5-foot-9 or taller, the Wolverines had the length to force the Broncos into tough shots that were usually off the mark. After making three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game, Union Grove did not make another the rest of the night.

Driving to the basket had mixed results for the Broncos, too, as West blocked at least 12 shots.

After senior guard Ava Domagalski, Rob’s daughter, made the first shot of the half while being fouled, Union Grove was held to just one basket over the next 11 minutes.

“We just needed to work the ball more,” Lamers said. “The energy kind of died down in the second half. It was really nerve-wracking, but once you get out there the nerves just go away and you do what you’ve been doing your whole life.”

Rob Domagalski tried calling timeouts to make adjustments, but the Wolverines continued to land punches. Having lost three times to the Broncos over the past two years, West took this game personally and showed it with their emotions. Made shots elicited loud yells and stomps down the court, and celebrations happened at nearly every timeout.

As the Wolverines’ lead continued to swell, it felt as if a weight was being lifted off West’s shoulders.

Union Grove was frustrated, but the battle-tested team managed to keep its emotions in check as it searched for solutions. The team came close to cracking at various points throughout the second half, but each time players responded immediately.

For example, senior forward Faith Smith let a pass slip through her fingers for an unforced turnover when trailing by 13. Despite showing initial shock, she got back on defense and forced a steal on the ensuing possession to keep the deficit at 13.

Senior forward Sydney Ludvigsen and Rampulla, Union Grove’s two leading scorers who are both committed to play college basketball, each were tested by the West defense. Both players made one shot in the second half, but still grabbed key rebounds and forced turnovers to help spark the rally.

With everything at stake, trying to reach the state semifinals after falling one game short a year ago, the pressure of trailing late could have gotten to the Broncos. Against a team with three future college players that was ranked sixth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press state poll, a loss in this spot would have been respectable. In fact, many coaches and media in the greater Milwaukee area predicted just that.

“I don’t know why but everyone went against us,” Rampulla said. “We knew we could beat them. I don’t know why we were apparently the underdogs but it shows that we come out stronger.”

But instead, Union Grove kept its composure and kept fighting until it finally figured out its offense. And on defense, the Wolverines didn’t make a shot over the final nine minutes.

A team that Rob Domagalski said hasn’t had any drama with each other off the court all year, stayed that way in its most challenging moment and pulled out a win that will be one of the core memories of this team that has rewritten most of the program’s record book.

Rampulla led the Broncos with 12 points. Ludvigsen had 10 points, Lamers finished with eight points, all from the free-throw line in the final five minutes, and Ava Domagalski and senior Carolyn May each scored seven points.

Hellendrung, who is committed to play at Division I Oral Roberts next season, led West with 14 points. Maddie Anderson (Division III UW-Whitewater) added nine points and Caden Krohn (Division II Maryville) had six.

After the game, West coach Mark Busalacchi was less than pleased about the officiating. Busalacchi, who objectively would be considered as one of the calmer high school coaches on the sidelines, was given a sideline warning by the officials in the first minute of the game. He also was far from satisfied with the explanation given for the critical technical foul called on Hellendrung.

“Union Grove is a great team and plays super hard,” Busalacchi said. “But we dominated that game in the second half. And I hate to see what happened happen. (Hellendrung) didn’t change the game on that technical. She didn’t show him up.”

The Spartans will be another tough challenge for the Broncos. McFarland is led by 6-1 junior forward Teagan Mallegni (24.2 points per game), who has already received two dozen Division I and II college offers and interest from three dozen more.

Rob Domagalski believes the Broncos' experience in the sectional final last year, a 63-45 loss to Reedsburg, will be valuable to help his squad be ready for the moment this time.

“That experience is going to help in the next game,” Domagalski said. “Hopefully the lights aren’t as bright and we’re ready to go. We’re at the best place we can be. Win or lose that game, our team is ready to play their best game.”

This Union Grove senior class has been around for 79 wins and No. 79 may have been the sweetest of them all. But after winning four Southern Lakes Conference titles, two regional titles and earning a top-three ranking — all while shattering program records as a team and individually — none of it could be as sweet as a potential 80th win Saturday afternoon.