WIAA Division 1 State Track: Union Grove's Lamers horsing around makes hurdles second nature

While the hurdles are Lamers’ bread and butter, her favorite event is the 4x400 relay, on which she is the anchor runner. That position carries a lot of responsibility.

“My favorite event is the 4x400 relay because it’s a team event,” said Lamers, who follows Gruber, junior Payton Calouette and sophomore Riley Kayler on the relay. “I have made so many new friends just from doing the relay.

“Being the anchor (of the relay) gets me really nervous, but I feel like it’s the best position. I get to watch and cheer my teammates on before I go. That helps me because then I get really pumped and excited to run.”

The relay ran its best time of 4:10.92 at the regional to win the race, and the relay was second at the sectional (4:14.61).

Lamers is seeded low in all three events — 22nd in the 100 hurdles, 20th in the 300 hurdles and 23rd in the relay — but in one respect, she outdid Goodrich, who qualified in just two events as a freshman.

Despite her spectacular season, Lamers has her own expectations about the state meet on Saturday..

“I’m not expecting to place at state,” Lamers said. “I made it this far, and that’s a dream come true. All I’m going to do is give it my all and hope for the best.