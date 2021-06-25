WIAA Division 1 State Track: Union Grove's Lamers horsing around makes hurdles second nature

Brooklyn Lamers has been riding horses all of her life.
But this story isn’t about her love of horses. This is a sports story.
This story is about the freshman’s love of running the hurdles for the Union Grove High School track and field team.
Let’s clear up the confusion.
Lamers has been a major success story for the Broncos, qualifying for the WIAA State Division 1 Track and Field Championships in three events. She will be running in the 100-meter high hurdles, 300 low hurdles and the 4x400 relay.
She is the first Union Grove athlete to qualify for state in three events since former Broncos and Marquette University standout Cassy Goodrich medaled in the 100, 200 and 400 meters at state in 2014.
Union Grove coach Mike Mikula calls Lamers “a natural” at hurdles.
But how does one become a natural in the hurdles?
For Lamers, the spark of being a hurdler began when she was a kid. She had a friend who raised horses and the property included a course with jumps. She and her friend would race each other over the jumps.
“Whenever my friends and I had free time at her house, we would go jump the jumps,” Lamers said in an email interview. “We were about six at the time and we would see who could jump the highest. We would also time ourselves and see who could jump all the jumps the fastest. I guess that’s what got me started.”
Fast forward to middle school, when Lamers ran track for the Raymond School in Franksville for two years and only dabbled in hurdles.
“She only ran one practice race (in middle school),” Broncos hurdles coach Kadi Walusay said. “She really started focusing on hurdles this season.”
When the track season started this spring and Mikula was beginning to determine his athletes’ best events, he saw the 5-foot-10 Lamers running the hurdles. He was impressed from the start.
“In my coaching at Union Grove, it’s been a while since we’ve had a person really come in who had all the mechanics for hurdling right away,” Mikula said. “I remember asking her early in the year ‘have you run (hurdles)?’ She said ‘once or twice.’”
The more Mikula has seen of Lamers, the more he marvels at her abilities.
“She’s quite a natural, that’s one way of putting it,” Mikula said. “In hurdling, or anything track or in any sport for that matter, there’s something to tweak and work on, she had that aspect already.
“Usually by your sophomore or junior year, you start working on fine-tuning things. With Brooklyn, she already has that in her freshman year. It’s not common for someone with that ability to do that without that much experience coming into it.
“Brooklyn is a tall young lady — she cuts (the hurdles) right, she has the proper hand mechanics, the leg mechanics, everything.”
Walusay said they worked on fundamentals during practice, but she, like Mikula, realized the potential for Lamers.
“I could tell right away that she had a natural skill and we have just been building from there,” Walusay said. “She has really been able to implement all of the fundamentals and is doing really well, especially in this shortened season.”
She ran the 100 high hurdles all season, running her personal best of 16.84 to finish second at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional. She didn’t begin running the 300 low hurdles until late May, but has won every race, including at the Division 1 Union Grove Regional (personal-best 47.80) and the sectional (48.20).
Lamers had run the 400 meters a few times and Mikula and Walusay both thought she would be a good fit for the 300 hurdles. She was reluctant at first.
“My coaches asked me if I was interested in doing the 300 meter hurdles and I told them that I wasn’t interested,” Lamers said. “They kept telling me that I should give it a try, so I did.
“After my first race, I realized that it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. So I kept doing it.”
Mikula put her and fellow freshman and friend, Alyssa Gruber, in the 300, just to see how they would do.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said.
Even though she hasn’t lost in the 300 hurdles, Lamers doesn’t feel that is better than the 100 hurdles. However, Walusay said the longer race is definitely her best.
“At this time her strongest race is the 300 low hurdles, Walusay said. “She is very good at maintaining her speed and body mechanics throughout the whole race.”
While the hurdles are Lamers’ bread and butter, her favorite event is the 4x400 relay, on which she is the anchor runner. That position carries a lot of responsibility.
“My favorite event is the 4x400 relay because it’s a team event,” said Lamers, who follows Gruber, junior Payton Calouette and sophomore Riley Kayler on the relay. “I have made so many new friends just from doing the relay.
“Being the anchor (of the relay) gets me really nervous, but I feel like it’s the best position. I get to watch and cheer my teammates on before I go. That helps me because then I get really pumped and excited to run.”
The relay ran its best time of 4:10.92 at the regional to win the race, and the relay was second at the sectional (4:14.61).
Lamers is seeded low in all three events — 22nd in the 100 hurdles, 20th in the 300 hurdles and 23rd in the relay — but in one respect, she outdid Goodrich, who qualified in just two events as a freshman.
Despite her spectacular season, Lamers has her own expectations about the state meet on Saturday..
“I’m not expecting to place at state,” Lamers said. “I made it this far, and that’s a dream come true. All I’m going to do is give it my all and hope for the best.
“This is my first year in high school, and I still have three more years to go to state and do well.”
Mikula said he wouldn’t be surprised if Lamers was incorrect.
“I don’t know what her ability is going to be,” he said. “In an optimistic world, I’d like to see her get to the finals in the 100 — that would be great. The 300 is run as finals, so there’s no telling what she can do.
“Our 4x400 is in the slower heat of the three. We were running tired (at the sectional) and the other three are going to be really rested for that moment. Who knows? I can say that without her, the relay team wouldn’t be going to state.”
We’ll know Sunday if Lamers was able to exceed her expectations, but one thing Mikula and Walusay can agree on is that the future is very bright.
“She is extremely level headed, ready to learn, and ready to work hard,” Walusay said. “I have been extremely impressed by Brooklyn in every race thus far, so I’m excited to see where the rest of this season and the next three years leads us with her.”
“In a perfect world, barring injury, she has three more good years in her and the sky’s the limit,” Mikula said. “ Some folks never get to sectionals, let alone get to state in their four years, so this is quite a feat.”