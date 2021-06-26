WIAA Division 1 State Track: Park's Johnson, Franklin go 2-3 in high jump

Prior to this season, Park's Emmanuel Johnson and Jorryn Franklin had never competed in high school track.
One never could have guessed that based on their performances in the WIAA Division 1 Championships on a rainy, cool Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse.
Johnson, a sophomore, and Franklin, a junior, finished second and third respectively, in the high jump. Johnson went 6-foot-6 and Franklin went 6-4.
Nathan Adringa, a Waukesha West senior, won with a height of 6-6 in an event that took much longer than usual because of the wet conditions.
Two other Racine County athletes medaled in the Division 1 meet Saturday. Union Grove freshman Brooklyn Lamers was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.12 seconds) and Waterford senior Emily Williams was fifth in the high jump (5-2).
Johnson's finish was the best for a Park boy at the state meet since Jamias James was second in the 300 hurdles in 2016. He came close to winning the event, Park coach Glenn Schultz said.
"When they went to 6-8, the kid from West really didn't have any good efforts there," Schultz said. "E.J., in his third effort at 6-8, he just kicked it (the bar) off with his right heel, so that would have won it.
"And then they had a jump-off and they just kept coming back down. They both missed at 6-7 and 6-6. And then E.J. missed at 6-5 and the kid from West did not."
Schultz feels both of his high jumpers can expect to receive mail from college coaches this summer after their performance Saturday. And Schultz feels both are just scratching the surface of their potential.
"They're both good long jumpers," he said. "We just didn't have enough meets to figure things out. And in the 200, Jorryn's time in the prelims would have been second in the finals. He was the third-fastest kid going into the finals.
"But I just think they were never in this big environment and you're all amped up for four or five hours. That's a long time. Plus there was pouring rain two or three times, so the high jump took forever because they kept blowing off the approach area to get some dryness for them.
"It was a tough environment for him."
Franklin had a time of 22.26 in the 200 preliminaries, but slipped to ninth in the finals (23.22).
"He PR'd by a half second," Schultz said of Frankin's preliminary time. "That's crazy. In the finals, he just had nothing left. His first 50 meters, he was trying, but he just had nothing left in the tank."
Johnson and Franklin, incidentally, made it clear that track is not their primary sport.
Both said football is No. 1 for them and that this new experience is strictly a complement to their success in that.
“We really just came for the conditioning,” Johnson said. “We want to stay in shape, and I’m here for the first time because last year I wasn’t able to do it because of (COVID-19).”
Johnson, a wide receiver and cornerback, said the event came pretty naturally to him and that it’s one that he has done consistently since joining the team. He also helped Park in the long jump and sprint relays.
“I’ve got this thing in my head,” Johnson, who didn’t miss until three attempts at 6-8, said of his approach on Saturday. “It’s speed, pop, hold and bend. That’s the routine we use every time we jump, and I think it helped us out a lot.”
Franklin, listed as a quarterback and cornerback, appreciated that the two of them could both perform the way they did.
“I feel like I’m coming here with my brother,” Franklin said of Johnson. “It’s good to not have to go four hours away from home for something like this alone.
“I felt a little tired because I had to run a 200, too, but it was fun. It was a good first experience at state.”
Meanwhile, Lamers was hoping to turn Saturday into a valuable track and field experience for her Union Grove career.
Instead, she turned it into an unexpected medal.
Lamers finished fifth in the 300 hurdles in 47.12 seconds and reached the podium after running in the first of three heats.
“I did not think I was going to get a medal,” Lamers said. “I was just here to do my best and PR, but I did not expect a medal. Maybe next year, but not this year.”
Lamers had a strong finish to her race and won it by more than a second over Bay Port’s Kyla Hendricks (48.2). She also beat all runners in the second heat to settle in among the top seeds.
“When I crossed the finish line, I knew it was really good,” Lamers said. “I thought I could make the stand and knew it would be really cool if I did.”
Lamers said her focus was on competing hard on the curves and not just straightaways, which coaches have told her is a problem. That, she said, was key to the performance.
Williams wasn’t particularly excited about the pouring rain Saturday, but she embraced it.
And then she was all smiles when she ducked under the bleachers of the facility to escape that rain and discuss the fifth-place medal she’d won in the high jump.
“That was awesome,” Williams said before asking for the time. “We were out there for 2½ hours. I would have preferred a sunny, nice day, but this was good.”
Williams cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to come up an inch away from her personal best. Williams also qualified for the high jump as a sophomore in 2019 but didn’t finish among the top six.
Waunakee’s Kyla Saleh won the event by clearing 5-4. Williams made her final attempt at 5-2 to hang in the competition before missing all three at 5-3 and making all nine of her jumps in the steady rain.
“I had to tighten my shoes a little more because they were getting a little squishy, and I had to be more aware of where I stepped when I ran,” Williams said. “I just got new high jump spikes, so I was pretty secure and felt good about it.”
Here are how other Racine County Division qualifiers did at the meet Saturday:
Burlington
BOYS: Brad Roe was 16th in the high jump (6-0).
GIRLS: Addison Mangold was 16th in the triple jump (33-1½).
Case
BOYS: Mikey Calbaltera finished 10th in the 800 (1:58.31) and Kobe Brown was 18th in in the 100 (11.51).
GIRLS: Audrey Amaya was 12th in the 800 (2:20.90). The 4x800 relay of Roselyn Pacheco, Charlatte Shelby, Kaitlyn Francis and Amaya was 16th (10:16.74). And the 4x400 relay of Audrey Carrillo, Olyvia Metoyer, Lauren Finley and Amaya was 25th (4:25.56).
Horlick
BOYS: Reggie Hubbard was 24th in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.39).
Union Grove
BOYS: Marcus Johnson was 16th in the 1,600 (4:31.74), Tre Ford was 19th in the shot put (45-2½) and Hunter Reich was 24th in the 3,200 (10:04.00).
GIRLS: Lamers joined Alyssa Gruber, Payton Calouette and Riley Kayler on a 4x400 relay which was 22nd (4:13.64).
Waterford
BOYS: Carter Maffet was eighth in the 110 high hurdles (15.59) and 20th in the 400 (53.81), Ty Johnson was 16th in the 100 (11.35) and Ian Schaal was 17th in the discus (123.09).
GIRLS: Ana Guardiola was 14th in the 100 (12.90).