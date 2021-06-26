WIAA Division 1 State Track: Park's Johnson, Franklin go 2-3 in high jump

Schultz feels both of his high jumpers can expect to receive mail from college coaches this summer after their performance Saturday. And Schultz feels both are just scratching the surface of their potential.

"They're both good long jumpers," he said. "We just didn't have enough meets to figure things out. And in the 200, Jorryn's time in the prelims would have been second in the finals. He was the third-fastest kid going into the finals.

"But I just think they were never in this big environment and you're all amped up for four or five hours. That's a long time. Plus there was pouring rain two or three times, so the high jump took forever because they kept blowing off the approach area to get some dryness for them.

"It was a tough environment for him."

Franklin had a time of 22.26 in the 200 preliminaries, but slipped to ninth in the finals (23.22).

"He PR'd by a half second," Schultz said of Frankin's preliminary time. "That's crazy. In the finals, he just had nothing left. His first 50 meters, he was trying, but he just had nothing left in the tank."

Johnson and Franklin, incidentally, made it clear that track is not their primary sport.