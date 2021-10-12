WIAA Division 1 State Girls Golf: Union Grove's Roberts ties for second, Broncos tie for sixth

“Today was much better than it was the previous day,” Roberts said. “I was much more confident. I started off good and didn’t really make a mistake until the fifth hole. I kept it together and shot even on the front and then the back nine I played the same. I had a little bit of a rocky start on the back but then it was steady until the end, so I was happy with the way it went.”

Roberts has improved in each of her three trips to state. She shot a 167 in 2019 to tie for 20th, then shot a 121 on 27 holes to tie for third in 2020.

“I’m definitely more relaxed,” Roberts said of how the state experience has changed over the years. “And I play a lot in the summer, which helps with nerves, so this is just normal I guess. It’s the same people that I see during the summer. There’s more of a crowd here, but it doesn’t really bother me as much as it did my freshman year.”

Swanson said the biggest change in Roberts over the last three years has been her ability to improve all facets of her game, her putting in particular.

“Her putting… I think she’s one of the best putters around,” Swanson said. “She’s also worked on her approach. She’s worked on gaining distance on her drives. She always evaluates what she needs to work on and she works to get better at those things.”