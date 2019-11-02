Waterford High School junior Kelsey Radobicky keeps getting better at the WIAA state cross country meet.
After failing to finish the race as a freshman, Radobicky was 51st at the 2018 race as a sophomore.
On Saturday, Radobicky capped off a strong junior season by placing 25th at the Division 1 race, the highest finisher among Racine County entries.
Radobicky covered the 5,000-meter course at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in 19:18.1.
“I was very impressed with how she did today and proud of how she performed overall this year,” said Wolverines coach Nate Schreiber. “I definitely think this was her best year so far. She ran with a passion all year and her work ethic was unmatched and I think she’s set up for a great senior year next season.”
Also in the Division 1 race, Case — making its first appearance at state as a team since 1995 — finished 20th with 528 points. Sophomore Audrey Amaya led the way, finishing 118th in 20:31.4.
Junior Kaitlyn Francis finished 141st (20:53.5), junior Charlatte Shelby was 160th (21:14.0), senior Sophie Young 165th (21:19.3), freshman Amelia Wiesner 179th (22:17.5), sophomore Roselyn Pacheco 183rd (22:43.6) and senior Stephanie Narciso 186th (22:58.3).
“It took great efforts to get here,” said Case coach Mike DeWitt, who just finished his second season guiding the Eagles. “We had good energy. They were confident through the season. They ran positive and had fun.”
Muskego won the Division 1 team title with 72, while Kora Malecek of Onalaska won the individual championship in 17:44.6.
In the Division 3 competition, the Catholic Central girls finished 15th out of 16 teams with a score of 365.
The Lady Toppers were led by sophomore Morgan Ramsey, who finished 71st in 21:24.8. Sophomore Bernadette Frisch was 104th in 22:22.1, sophomore Kaleigh Lynch 117th (23:01), freshman Elsie Kmecak 121st (23:07.2), freshman Eva Lynch 139th (24:10.1) and sophomore Summer Peterson 144th (25:06.2).
Oshkosh Lourdes Academy won the Division 3 team title with 112 and Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont High School finished first overall in 18:52.9.
On the boys side, Union Grove senior Kevin Hall finished his high school racing days by placing 99th in the Division 1 competition. He covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:11.7.
Jake Krause of Hortonville won the race in 15:34.2, while Middleton won the team title with 104.
In Division 3, Catholic Central senior Sam Henderson finished 42nd with a time of 17:29.1. La Crosse Aquinas won the team championship with 68. Christian Patzka of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld won the race in 16:08.7.
