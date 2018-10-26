Waterford High School sophomore cross country runner Kelsey Radobicky is out for redemption this Saturday at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids.
After failing to finish last year’s Division 1 girls race at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships due to illness, Radobicky is healthy and has high expectations for herself and teammate Jayda Obluck.
The two runners finished neck-and-neck at the Mukwonago Sectional. Obluck finished three seconds ahead of Radobicky at 19:16.
“I was disappointed with how last year ended,” Radobicky said. “I worked hard all season long and to have it end in that fashion was tough.”
Waterford head coach Nate Schreiber said Radobicky learned from last year and that both of his runners will see success.
“I want both of them to run season bests; I know they are capable of it,” Schreiber said. “Kelsey is a more intelligent racer since her last experience at state.”
Racine County will be represented by six runners, including Radobicky and Obluck. Leading the way for the boys is Burlington senior Kyle DeRosier. Like Radobicky, DeRosier ran at state last season and is set to improve on his 17:03 mark.
“Last year was difficult because I got boxed out during the first mile of the race,” DeRosier said. “I didn’t get off to as quick of a start as I wanted to.
“I’m looking forward to placing in the top 25. This is my last year running for Burlington cross country and it’s time to put everything in.”
Burlington coach Nick Brooks said DeRosier has a plan entering Saturday’s race. DeRosier finished eighth at the sectional in 16:45.
“We’re going into this with the same game plan that we had at sectionals,” Brooks said. “He needs to go out fast and control the tempo of the race.”
DeRosier is the only Division 1 boys runner with state experience. Milo Altamirano of Case (16:57.8 sectional time) and Kevin Hall of Union Grove (16:46 sectional time) are both first-time state qualifiers, and Hall is the first Broncos’ runner to qualify since Paul Buchanan in 1996.
Hall, a junior, set a school record on Oct. 4 at Waterford with a time of 16:35.
“It’s a big boost for the school and the program,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “Other kids that run cross country look up to Kevin, and are chasing him both literally and figuratively.”
As for Altamirano, a senior at Case, he’s looking to end his season on a high note.
“Milo is an inspiration to what’s possible with hard work,” Case coach Dan Jarrett said. “He’s going to run smart, have a plan and come across the line tired on Saturday.”
For the Division 1 girls, Olivia Pitrof of Horlick rounds out the trio of county qualifiers.
Pitrof, a junior at Horlick, has been consistent all season, according to her coach Jon Hay. “Olivia has been right around 20:46 all year,” Hay said. “This stage won’t be too big for her. She’s seen her sister (Sydney) run here so she knows what it’s like.”
Pitrof ran a 20:57.1 and finished 13th at the Kenosha Bradford Sectional.
“She’s worked extremely hard to get where she is now,” Hay said. “I’m not going to put a time on when I expect her to finish, but I expect her to be in the top half of the field.”
The meet leads off with the Division 1 boys race at noon, with the other five races going off in 35 to 40-minute intervals.
