WIAA Cross Country: Prairie boys, Catholic Central girls headed to state

The Prairie School boys and Catholic Central High School girls cross country teams will be packing their duffel bags for the WIAA State Championships next weekend.
The Lady Toppers had a little more stressful time waiting to find out than did their Hawks counterparts.
At the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at UW-Parkside, Prairie won the boys race and qualified for the WIAA state meet as a team for the fifth time, but the first time in seven years.
Catholic Central tied for second place with Albany — the top two teams advance to state — and won the tiebreaker to reach state for the second straight year.
Also in Division 3 girls, Prairie’s Brie Luchun Ledvina advanced to state as an individual.
In Division 1, five runners qualified as individuals — Hunter Reich and Marcus Johnson of Union Grove for the boys and Audrey Amaya of Case, Riley Kayler of Union Grove and Kelsey Radobicky of Waterford for the girls.
Hawks coach Jim Larsen said beating Kenosha St. Joseph again was a motivating factor. Prairie and St. Joseph tied for first at the Metro Classic Conference meet and lost the tiebreaker, then beat the Lancers at the subsectional Tuesday and again Saturday, totaling 36 points to the Lancers’ 44.
“We had a good feeling going in (to the sectional), but you never know,” Larsen said. “We knew both teams had a good shot and I felt we were deeper than Albany (third) and Horicon (fourth).
“It feels good to be back (at state) again.”
Leading the Hawks was junior Sebby Babu, a converted soccer player running cross country for the first time this season. He finished sixth overall (third among team runners) in 17:56.9, right around his personal best. Two places behind Babu was sophomore Nolan Boerner, who was fourth among team runners in 18:03.7, a personal best by four seconds.
Rounding out the five scoring runners for the Hawks were senior Stephe’n McGravey-Tate, who was 16th (eighth among team runners) in 18:34.1; junior JP Jorgenson, who as 19th (10th team) in 19:09.2, and freshman David Clark, who was 20th (11th team) in a personal-best 19:15.2.
Luchun Ledvina finished sixth overall in 21:10.4, a personal-best by around 40 seconds, and earned the final individual qualifying spot.
Larsen said that’s what she needed to qualify for state.
“She ran phenomenal,” Larsen said. “I told her she had to drop 30 seconds (to make it). Two weeks ago, she ran 21:52 and she would have to run a 21:30. She closed on two Catholic Central runners in the final stretch, beating one of them for the first time.
“She wanted it,” Larsen said. “She was super excited (to qualify).”
Another Prairie runner, Caroline Ulrich, qualified for the sectional, but her ACT was also scheduled for Saturday morning.
At first, Catholic Central appeared to be third by one point, but the results were quickly posted on the WIAA website and the Lady Toppers and Albany were tied at 59-59. Ozaukee won the sectional with 43 points.
“One of the parents said the results were online and said ‘we’re tied — what does that mean?’ ” Lady Toppers coach Rick Koceja said. “Then Pete (Henkes, the race director) came out and said its official — we made it.”
The tiebreaker is the finish of each team’s sixth runner. Catholic Central sophomore Eva Lynch finished 22nd among team runners in 23:11.5 and Albany’s sixth runner, Payton Wachholz, was 23rd in 23:33.9.
Sophomore Elsie Kmecak led the Lady Toppers, finishing fifth overall (fourth among team runners) in 20:50.6, and junior Bernadette Frisch was seventh (fifth team) in 21:14.9.
Koceja said one of the keys was the performance of sophomore fifth runner Anastassya Murphy, who lowered her personal best by nearly a minute to finish 24th (20th team) in 22:50.5. Her previous best time would have placed her 26th among team runners.
“She ran awesome,” Koceja said. “That shows how important every runner is in cross country.”
The other scoring runners for Catholic Central were junior Kaleigh Lynch, who was 18th (14th team) in 22:11.1, and junior Morgan Ramsey, who was 20th (16th team) in 22:14.0.
Koceja said his team has been strong throughout this unusual season.
“This team is very focused, united and for most part, healthy,” Koceja said. “It’s been a very interesting year and I’m very proud of the girls.”
The Division 3 state meet will be held Saturday at the Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, near La Crosse.
Division 1
SOUTH MILWAUKEE SECTIONAL: The Case girls weren’t quite able to qualify as a team for the second straight year, but Amaya finished second and Kayler finished third behind Oak Creek standout Isabella Ross to qualify as individuals for the Division 1 state meet at Hartland Arrowhead.
Running on the same Grant Park course where the subsectional was held Tuesday, Amaya, a junior, finished in 19:41.7. The course was dry Tuesday, when Amaya finished in a personal-best 19:17.5, but rain the last couple of days made the course more treacherous Saturday. Even Ross (18:53.2) was 15 seconds slower than she was Tuesday (18:38.7).
“She’s still learning how to race,” Case coach Mike De Witt said of Amaya, who just began running last year. “She’s run less than 15 cross country races, but she’s made some gigantic improvements — she’s a minute and 15 seconds faster than she was last year.”
The Eagles totaled 70 points to finish fourth in the four-team sectional. Kenosha Tremper (43) and Kenosha Indian Trail (50) qualified for state.
The next best Case runners behind Amaya were junior Roselyn Pacheco (18th overall, 10th among team runners) and sophomore Amelia Wiesner (19th, 11th) in 21:23.3 and 21:23.5, respectively.
De Witt said the team was a bit shorthanded because senior Kaitlyn Francis was sick and not able to run.
“We ran solid, as we have been, but came up a little short,” he said.
Kayler, a sophomore, finished in 19:55.9 to qualify for state for the first time, and ran well despite the conditions.
“I thought her performance was terrific,” Broncos co-coach Mike Mikula said. “The course is flat and because of the rain it was slippery, but she ran some very good mile splits."
Reich and Johnson, both seniors, had different experiences on the way to each qualifying for state for the first time.
Reich, who was seventh in 17:17.6, was back in the pack after the first mile, then kicked into gear after the two-mile mark and passed several runners down the stretch. Last year, Reich missed qualifying for state by about 13 seconds.
“He likes to wait in the weeds and knows the right time to pick people off,” Mikula said. “He’s a really strong runner and a true competitor.”
Johnson, who was fourth at Tuesday’s subsectional, had a quite an adventure. He fell twice after the two-mile mark, Mikula said, but recovered and earned the final qualifying spot by 6.5 seconds. Johnson missed a state berth by nine seconds last year.
“He’s usually a 16-minute guy and I asked ‘where’s Marcus?’ ” Mikula said. “He was passing people somehow and gutted it out. That says a lot about his fortitude.
“It’s nice for the seniors to get to state and have a nice memory.”
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL SECTIONAL: Radobicky, a senior, earned her third straight trip to the state meet, finishing sixth in 19:17.3 at Mitchell Park in Milwaukee and will run at the Division 1 state meet at Hartland Arrowhead.
She was the only Racine County runner in the meet.
Freshman Lily Kriegel of Whitefish Bay won the race in 18:17.6. Defending Division 1 state champion Muskego won the sectional with 28 points and Whitefish Bay was second with 34.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!