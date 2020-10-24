WIAA Cross Country: Prairie boys, Catholic Central girls headed to state

The Eagles totaled 70 points to finish fourth in the four-team sectional. Kenosha Tremper (43) and Kenosha Indian Trail (50) qualified for state.

The next best Case runners behind Amaya were junior Roselyn Pacheco (18th overall, 10th among team runners) and sophomore Amelia Wiesner (19th, 11th) in 21:23.3 and 21:23.5, respectively.

De Witt said the team was a bit shorthanded because senior Kaitlyn Francis was sick and not able to run.

“We ran solid, as we have been, but came up a little short,” he said.

Kayler, a sophomore, finished in 19:55.9 to qualify for state for the first time, and ran well despite the conditions.

“I thought her performance was terrific,” Broncos co-coach Mike Mikula said. “The course is flat and because of the rain it was slippery, but she ran some very good mile splits."

Reich and Johnson, both seniors, had different experiences on the way to each qualifying for state for the first time.

Reich, who was seventh in 17:17.6, was back in the pack after the first mile, then kicked into gear after the two-mile mark and passed several runners down the stretch. Last year, Reich missed qualifying for state by about 13 seconds.