When Kyle DeRosier stepped foot at the start line of his final cross country race, he had high expectations for himself.
But there was one thing he certainly wasn’t expecting to happen at The Ridges Golf Course in Verona: to lose a shoe only three quarters of a mile into the biggest race of his life.
Despite running a little over two miles with one shoe, the Burlington senior passed 18 runners in the final mile to finish 87th in the Division I boys race at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids. DeRosier’s 16:57 finish was the best time among Racine County runners.
“He was flying out of the gates and at the quarter-mile mark, I saw he still had his shoe on,” Burlington coach Nick Brooks said. “Then, a little bit before the one-mile mark, I saw Kyle point to the ground indicating that he lost his shoe.”
DeRosier was rounding a tight turn when another runner clipped the back of his foot and knocked his shoe loose.
“I knew I wasn’t going to have time to put it back on, so I decided to continue running without it,” DeRosier said. “I don’t think it affected my time too much, but it was a crazy last race to say the least; I will never forget the no shoe state run.”
Case senior Milo Altamirano finished 101st in 17:03.7 and Union Grove junior Kevin Hall finished 157th in 17:30.4.
Altamirano, also in his last cross country race, finished six seconds off the time he ran at Kenosha Bradford’s sectional, when he finished fifth.
“Milo left a legacy of hard work and commitment to this program,” Case coach Dan Jarrett said. “It’s a tough course and I thought he ran a smart race today.”
Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said Hall was expecting a better time, but cramps in his side hurt his time.
“He ran well for his first time at state,” Mikula said. “He improved quite a bit this year and our expectation is for him to get in the 16’s next year.”
The winner of the boys race was Mequon Homestead’s Drew Bosley, who finished in 15:20.1.
In the Division 1 girls race, Waterford junior Jayda Obluck and sophomore Kelsey Radobicky finished only seconds apart. Obluck finished 43rd in 19:43.9 and Radobicky finished 51st in 19:49.3. Horlick junior Olivia Pitrof finished 163rd in 21:21.7.
“They both feed off of each other and really push themselves,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “We strategized with both girls to get out to a very controlled pace and set themselves up for a strong second half, and they both executed that well.”
According to Schreiber, Obluck passed 39 runners and Radobicky passed 63 runners after the first mile.
“It was a very special season. They both have so much talent and a competitive edge,” Schreiber said. “They managed to soar to new heights this year.”
Radobicky, who didn’t finish last year’s race at state due to illness, was pleased with her performance.
“It was great to experience this race with Jayda,” Radobicky said. “We both ran really well and I’m excited that we get to do it again next season.”
Horlick coach Jon Hay lauded Pitrof for her consistency and work ethic.
“Her time at state was consistent with where she’s been all year,” Hay said. “She’s excited to work toward getting back to state next year.
“Olivia was very instrumental as being a captain for our team this year and she’s exactly what you hope for in a team leader.”
The winner of the girls race was Madison West freshman Genevieve Nashold, who finished in 18:10.
