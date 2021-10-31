 Skip to main content
WIAA cross country: Catholic Central's Kmecak wins gold in Division 3 girls race
WIAA cross country: Catholic Central's Kmecak wins gold in Division 3 girls race

Elsie Kmecak at state 2021

Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak, left, looks up as she overtakes Weyauwega-Fremont's Abby Bartel to win the WIAA Division 3 girls cross country race on Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers

Elsie Kmecak was on the fast track at the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet on Saturday.

And her finish was solid gold.

The Burlington Catholic Central junior beat all the other 148 runners at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids to win the Division 3 individual state cross country championship.

Kmecak covered the 5,000 meters in 19 minutes, 47.7 seconds - almost three seconds ahead of Abby Bartel, a senior from Weyauwega-Fremont, who placed second in the 149-runner field with a time of 19:50.2.

Kmecak's gold medal performance helped the Lady Toppers finish fifth in the team standings with 173 points. Boscobel won the state team title with 71 points.

Elsie Kmecak at state 2021

Burlington Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak chases down Weyauwega-Fremont's Abby Bartel to win the Division 3 girls race in Saturday's WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Along with Kmecak,  Anatassya Murphy finished in 21:37.5, Bernadette Frisch clocked in at 21:43.6, Morgan Ramsey finished in 21:59.1 and Kaleigh Lynch crossed the tape in 22:58.9.

Also in the Division 3 girls race, Prairie freshman Caroline Lopez was 87th overall, finishing with a time of 22:24.9.

In the Division 1 girls race, Case senior Audrey Amaya, who finished 23rd in last season's state meet held at Arrowhead High School, placed 30th overall in 19:52.8.

Audrey Amaya at 2021 state

Racine Case's Audrey Amaya runs in the WIAA Division 1 state championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

Union Grove freshman Ashley Lamers was 78th with a time of 20:42.6, while Broncos teammate Lia Peterson was 117th, finishing in 21:24.7.

Lia Peterson, Union Grove

Peterson

In the boys races, Waterford sophomore Trever Buchanan placed 98th in the Division 1 race in 17.34.2, while Park senior Carter Sura was 137th at 18:03.3.

In the Division 3 race, Prairie junior Nolan Boerner was 63rd overall, finishing in 18:12.9.

Nolan Boerner at 2021 state

The Prairie School junior Nolan Boerner sprints among a pack of runners to the finish line during the Division 3 boys race in Saturday's WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
