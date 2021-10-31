WIAA cross country: Catholic Central's Kmecak wins gold in Division 3 girls race

Elsie Kmecak was on the fast track at the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet on Saturday.

And her finish was solid gold.

The Burlington Catholic Central junior beat all the other 148 runners at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids to win the Division 3 individual state cross country championship.

Kmecak covered the 5,000 meters in 19 minutes, 47.7 seconds - almost three seconds ahead of Abby Bartel, a senior from Weyauwega-Fremont, who placed second in the 149-runner field with a time of 19:50.2.

Kmecak's gold medal performance helped the Lady Toppers finish fifth in the team standings with 173 points. Boscobel won the state team title with 71 points.

Along with Kmecak, Anatassya Murphy finished in 21:37.5, Bernadette Frisch clocked in at 21:43.6, Morgan Ramsey finished in 21:59.1 and Kaleigh Lynch crossed the tape in 22:58.9.

Also in the Division 3 girls race, Prairie freshman Caroline Lopez was 87th overall, finishing with a time of 22:24.9.

In the Division 1 girls race, Case senior Audrey Amaya, who finished 23rd in last season's state meet held at Arrowhead High School, placed 30th overall in 19:52.8.