The Case High School girls cross country team added to its already impressive legacy Saturday.
The Eagles, with two runners finishing in the top 15 and all five finishing in the top 30, totaled 101 points to finish second at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional and qualify for the WIAA State Championships.
It will be the 19th state appearance for the Case girls, but their first since 1995. It’s also the first appearance at state for a city Division 1 team since Park in 2004.
No other Racine County Division 1 runners, girls or boys, qualified for state, which is Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Also Saturday, the Catholic Central girls team qualified for state in Division 3, finishing second at the Whitewater Sectional, and individuals from Waterford, Union Grove and Catholic Central also earned trips to state.
Defending Division 1 state champion Muskego won the sectional with 29 points, placing all five scoring runners in the top 10.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Eagles Saturday is that four of the five scoring runners are underclassmen.
Sophomore Audrey Amaya led Case in the 5,000-meter race, finishing 13th in 20:22.4, and junior Kaitlyn Francis was 14th in 20:44.2. The only senior of the top five, Sophie Young, was 22nd (21:20.5), junior Charlatte Shelby was 26th (21:44.6) and freshman Amelia Wiesner was 29th (21:50.3).
The last team to qualify for state was the Burlington girls in 2013.
“We had a great time,” said Case coach Mike De Witt, whose team last week won its first conference championship since 1992. “It’s a great group of girls — they listen and I enjoy watching them compete.”
De Witt said Francis, Young, Shelby and Wiesner moved up through the pack over the final kilometer to help get the Eagles to second place. Wiesner had the strongest run, passing at least 10 runners in that final kilometer.
“At the 4K mark, we were probably down 10 points,” De Witt said. “It was a good team effort.”
The Horlick girls finished 10th with 236 points, led by senior Olivia Pitrof in 17th place (21:03.3), and Park had just two runners, with Heaven Hartsfield finishing 65th (24:49.5).
In the boys portion of the meet, Case, Park and Horlick finished 10th (266), 11th (301) and 12th (327), respectively. The top county finisher was Park sophomore Carter Sura, who took 17th in 17:35.4.
Case was led by senior Aaron Petersen, who was 26th (17:47.6), and Horlick was led by senior Connor Vertz, who was 53rd (19:01.1).
ARROWHEAD SECTIONAL: Waterford junior Kelsey Radobicky qualified for state for the third straight year and Union Grove senior Kevin Hall earned his second straight state berth at the Division 1 Arrowhead Sectional at Arrowhead High School.
Radobicky finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:17.6, her fastest time of the season, and took second behind Waukesha West freshman Myra Stray (19:16.4).
“We’ve been lucky to have her go (to state) all three years,” Wolverines coach Nate Schreiber said. “Hopefully, this will be the best of the three.
“Last year (Radobicky was 51st in 19:49.3) was a confidence boost; she has an opportunity to take the next step this year.”
Waterford senior Jayda Obluck, trying to qualify for state for the second straight year, missed qualifying by about eight seconds, finishing 13th in 19:44.0.
“That doesn’t take away from the season she had and what she added to the program,” Schreiber said of Obluck.
Schreiber also noted that the No. 3, 4 and 5 runners from Waterford, which finished fifth with 145 points, were two freshmen and a sophomore.
Hall qualified for the second straight year, finishing ninth in 16:40.0 to earn the final individual qualifying spot. The Broncos finished fourth with 128.
“He’s been around this time all year,” Union Grove co-coach Mike Mikula said. “He wasn’t fatigued and afterward he was fine.”
Gavin Kuhlenbeck of Sussex Hamilton won the race in 15:46.5. and Arrowhead swept the boys (51 points) and girls (44 points) titles.
In other Racine County girls results, Union Grove was eighth (213), led by freshman Riley Kayler in 29th (20:36.7), and Burlington was 11th (336), led by freshman Ella Clapp in 61st (22:31.7).
In other county boys results, Waterford was 11th (257), led by junior Connor Zach in 14th (17:01.2) and Burlington was 12th (311), led by senior Kodi Krueger in 48th (18:02.7).
Division 3
WHITEWATER SECTIONAL: The Catholic Central girls qualified for the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids for the first time since the WIAA-WISAA merger in 2000, totaling 86 points to finish second behind team champion Ozaukee.
Catholic Central senior Sam Henderson also qualified by taking sixth in the boys race.
The Lady Toppers, comprised completely of freshmen and sophomores, had all five scoring runners finish in the top 30, led by sophomore Morgan Ramsey, who was sixth overall in 21:39.2.
Freshman Elsie Kmecak was 18th (22:39.5), sophomore Bernadette Frisch was 21st (22:51.9), sophomore Kaleigh Lynch was 22nd (22:56.5) and freshman Eva Lynch was 30th (24:10.5).
“They ran awesome,” said Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja, who was Burlington’s coach when the Demons qualified for state in 2013. “Morgan was the lead runner and did her job up front. Elsie, Kaleigh and Eva had the best times of the year.”
One of the keys was the effort of Lynch, whose time Saturday was a minute faster than her previous best time. That translates to about 12 places, Koceja said.
“They seemed to respond every week and their workouts are getting sharper,” Koceja said.
Henderson earned the final boys individual qualifying spot, finishing in 18:03.9.
Koceja said Henderson initially thought he did not qualify, and he found out after all the runners were in.
“He was disappointed when he finished, but happy when he found out the results,” Koceja said. “Last year, he missed (state) by one second.”
In other Racine County girls results, Prairie finished fourth (132 points), led by freshman Brie Luchun Ledvina in 13th (22:17.2), and Racine Lutheran was 13th (334), led by junior Camille Juga in 66th (27:26.4).
For county boys, Prairie was seventh (220), led by junior Stephen McGravey-Tate in 26th (19:05.0); Catholic Central was 11th (290) and Lutheran was 16th (448), led by junior Luke Schmierer in 49 th (19:54.7).
Division 2
WHITEWATER SECTIONAL: The St. Catherine’s boys finished 12th at the Division 2 Whitewater Sectional with 334 points and did not have boys or girls qualify for state.
Sophomore Angel Aranda led the Angels, finishing 57th in 20:05.6.
The St. Catherine’s girls had an incomplete team, and junior Olivia Rincon led the Angels by taking 67th (25:02.8).
