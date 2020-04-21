WIAA cancels spring season competitions, tournaments; adds summer contact period for spring athletes, coaches

Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak led to the WIAA announcing late on March 12 it was canceling the remaining two days of the girls basketball tournament and the rest of the boys basketball tournament, which completed sectional semifinals.

The spring sports season and state tournaments were suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and no competitions had begun.

Postseason competition was scheduled to begin in late May, leading into the state tournaments in June.

The WIAA announced April 10 it wouldn’t be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it did hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.

With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at UW sites was eliminated. So, even if the WIAA was allowed to and decided to hold its spring tournaments, it would have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.

Spring sports are girls soccer, track and field, softball, boys tennis, baseball and boys golf.

How much money the WIAA will lose from the spring sports cancellation wasn’t immediately known.