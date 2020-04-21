WIAA cancels spring season competitions, tournaments; adds summer contact period for spring athletes, coaches

Disappointment and sadness followed the WIAA boys and girls basketball seasons — the only unfinished winter sports — ending prematurely late March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than five weeks later, the WIAA formally canceled the suspended spring sports season under its normal schedule before it began.
After making that decision Tuesday, the WIAA Board of Control discussed options as it tried to find some solace for disappointed athletes and coaches, and ultimately decided to permit a summer contact period for athletes and coaches — under local control.
After meeting via video conferencing for two hours Tuesday, the Board of Control announced that it “has voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions and tournaments — 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors. Acclimatization rules must still be followed and contact must follow the governor’s orders.”
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson made the initial recommendation during the meeting, which was then discussed and eventually passed by a 10-1 vote.
Virtual coaching is permitted to continue. The 30 out-of-season contact days this summer will allow coaches to work with spring season athletes who currently are in grades 9-12 (this might occur in July or August if games or scrimmages are allowed to be held). That would assume access to schools.
The 30 days of contact would provide an opportunity for spring teams to practice and hold competitions, according to the WIAA.
The decision was anticipated in the wake of Gov. Tony Evers’ decision last Thursday extending the state’s “safer at home” order until May 26 and closing public and private K-12 schools through the rest of the 2019-20 school year (June 30) due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The Board of Control members wanted equity for spring athletes. In other words, one sport wouldn't be able to start before others and, in actuality, none could prior to June 30.
The WIAA announced last Thursday it would discuss options for the rest of the spring sports season and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Evers’ announcement Thursday came three weeks after he implemented the “safer at home” directive that was scheduled to end April 24.
That meant training, practices, scrimmages and contests remained suspended.
Athletes had tried to stay fit through individual workouts and coaches had offered their help through virtual coaching.
On Friday, Iowa canceled its spring sports season and suspended its summer season after its state governor, Kim Reynolds, closed schools through the end of the school year. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, in a Cedar Rapids Gazette report, said, “What we lose in money is nothing compared to what the kids lose in memories.”
Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak led to the WIAA announcing late on March 12 it was canceling the remaining two days of the girls basketball tournament and the rest of the boys basketball tournament, which completed sectional semifinals.
The spring sports season and state tournaments were suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and no competitions had begun.
Postseason competition was scheduled to begin in late May, leading into the state tournaments in June.
The WIAA announced April 10 it wouldn’t be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it did hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.
With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at UW sites was eliminated. So, even if the WIAA was allowed to and decided to hold its spring tournaments, it would have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.
Spring sports are girls soccer, track and field, softball, boys tennis, baseball and boys golf.
How much money the WIAA will lose from the spring sports cancellation wasn’t immediately known.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Anderson reported that the WIAA budget was on track in mid-April even with the loss of the basketball state championships, but said now “we are in an austerity mode. We won’t see new revenue coming into the WIAA until next November.”
He said the WIAA is “in the black for the time being,” but for now is “operating on reserves.”
The 2020 WIAA annual meeting in April was canceled, so revenues and expenses for 2018-19 weren’t announced.
