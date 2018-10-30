The joy was evident in Kara Avery's voice.
She just won't have much time to celebrate before getting back to work.
The first-year coach of the St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran high school boys volleyball team saw her team defeat Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3-1 Tuesday in a WIAA sectional semifinal in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium. The Angels (29-3) won 28-26, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10.
Next up is the sectional championship against Kenosha Indian Trail, which advanced with a 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory over Horlick. Indian Trail, which is ranked sixth by the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, hosts St. Catherine's/Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"I knew coming in that we had a really good group of players," said Avery, who succeeded her sister, Katie Belongia, prior to this season. "We knew that we had a lot of talent, but the way they came together is more than I could have imagined."
After a close first set, the Angels got untracked. In fact, Avery said, "we only dropped the first set because we were so wound up."
Adam May led the way with 24 digs while his cousin, Sam May, had 34 assists and 11 digs. Evan Schuster had 13 kills and 10 digs and Jared Sandkuhler added nine kills and seven blocks.
"Our game has really come together," Avery said. "We had some guys who were trying to find themselves at the end of the year. Now, everybody's contributing and it just pushes everybody so much more."
INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 1: The Rebels fell into a hole in the first and third sets and saw their season end with a 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 loss in a sectional semifinal at Kenosha.
Horlick (22-15-2) fell behind 8-0 in the first set and 7-0 in the third set.
"They had some really big blockers on us," Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. "Our hitters are really good, but their hitters were at least getting a touch on the ball, which made it easier for them to play defense."
Matt Barrientez led Horlick with six kills, three aces and 23 assists. Zach Romano and Connor Singer also had six kills each, A.J. Smithers had five blocks and Leon Carls had 10 digs.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons had a difficult assignment against Catholic Memorial, losing 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a sectional semifinal at Waukesha.
Catholic Memorial is ranked fifth by the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association.
"I can't be more proud of how the team played tonight," Burlington coach Mike Jones said. "We came in with fight and, unfortunately, things just didn't go our way.
"We had a few miscues in a row in games one, three and four and, despite fighting back in all three of those sets, we came up a but short."
Burlington (24-5-3) was led by Malik Tiedt with 21 kills. Trey Krause had 15 digs and David Paul had 29 assists.
