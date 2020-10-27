WIAA boys volleyball: Burlington loses in sectional semifinal

The Burlington High School boys volleyball team was ready to play Tuesday in its WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

The Demons did everything they could against the unbeaten Falcons, one of the best teams in the state, but couldn’t quite match up and lost 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 at Paddock Lake.

Burlington finishes its abbreviated season at 4-7.

Demons coach Mike Jones said his team came out strong — Burlington is one of just two teams to win a game against Westosha (9-0) this season — and stuck with the Falcons in the first two games.

“We competed at a very high level, capitalizing on mistakes made by Westosha and having great serve receive and defense,” Jones said. “Our offense was fairly solid through the first two sets as well.

“We hung around, but Westosha made a couple of runs that we just couldn't fight back against.”

In the third game, Jones said the Demons struggled for a stretch and the Falcons jumped out to a 10-point lead.

“We just couldn't come back from that,” Jones said. “Westosha is a very solid team all-around with weapons that can hurt you from everywhere. I was impressed with Westosha's play and it was just a bit too much for us to handle.