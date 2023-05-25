Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pretty much everyone who knows high school boys tennis in Wisconsin knows who Nolan Shaub is and that he’s a good player.

However, he may be even better than many people think — if Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional is any indication.

The Union Grove sophomore, who was seeded No. 1 in Monday’s Burlington Subsectional, breezed through the No. 1 singles flight of the sectional at The Village Club in Greendale to win the championship.

Shaub, at 23-1, will make his second straight trip to the WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison next week and he should be a high seed.

He is one of two Racine County players to automatically qualify for state. The other is Waterford junior Andrew Vescio (16-10), Shaub’s Southern Lakes Conference rival. Vescio went 2-1 at No. 1 singles and finished third for his second straight automatic berth.

Two county doubles teams didn’t automatically qualify for state, but are in a good position to be extra qualifiers. Union Grove senior twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal and Waterford juniors Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke lost close first-round matches.

The extra qualifiers will be determined after the rest of the sectionals are completed Thursday.

Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said Shaub is the first Union Grove boys’ tennis player to win a sectional championship “in decades.”

Shaub did it in dominating fashion, losing just four games in his three matches.

He opened with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Case sophomore Srikar Munagavalasa, then rolled past Vescio 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.

In the final, Shaub faced Franklin junior Alex Dziubek (23-3), the No. 1 seed from the Muskego Subsectional. That match was over quickly as well, with Shaub winning 6-2, 6-1.

“Nolan was fired up for his finals match against Alex and it showed,” Albrecht said. “It was electrifying. He completely shut out the junior alone with his body language. He kept balls in play against the big hitter and capitalized when he needed to.

“(Shaub) is really coming together at the right time.”

Vescio is playing well too. He beat Kenosha Tremper’s Enza Price 6-3, 6-1 in the first round to secure his state berth.

After losing to Shaub, Vescio played another SLC rival, Christos Dovas of Westosha Central (20-9), in the third-place match. Vescio was almost shut out in the first set, then came back to beat Dovas 1-6, 6-1, 10-6.

“I'm always proud of what Andrew does on the court, but I'm especially happy that once again the incredible hard work he puts in paid off,” Wolverines coach Mike Schuster said.

Also for Waterford, sophomore Jack Canright, in his first year of tennis, won the sectional title at No. 4 singles, avenging an earlier loss to Oak Creek’s Braxton Brusky with a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the title match. Canright beat Burlington sophomore Quinn Solofra 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

While winning the championship at No. 4 doesn’t get a player a berth at state, it’s an impressive feat nonetheless.

“(Canright) is an amazing competitor and just so savvy for a young player,” Schuster said. “Jack has only scratched the surface on his potential and not many players can say their final match of the season was a win.”

The Wolverines’ and Broncos’ No. 1 doubles teams couldn’t quite get that first sectional win to lock up a state berth, but they were in their matches to the end.

Holma and Warnke had a good chance in their match against John Kinzler and Brett Hanke of Westosha Central. The Waterford duo won the first set, but the Falcons swung the momentum back their way and won 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

“Those guys put together one of their best matches of the season today when they needed it,” Schuster said. “I am hopeful for a special qualifier.”

The McDougals also played well in their first-round match against Julian Beckman and Aidan Irish of Franklin (13-13), but lost 6-4, 6-4.

For Burlington, all of its entries finished fourth.

Solofra lost to Karn Toor of Westosha Central 6-4, 6-0 in the third-place match at No. 4 singles.

At No. 2 singles, sophomore Mitchell Crabtree lost 6-1, 6-2 in the first round to Sebastian Bernal of Oak Creek (24-5), who went on to win the sectional title and qualify for state. Crabtree lost in the third-place match 6-3, 6-2 to Randy Akwaboah of Franklin.

At No. 2 doubles, seniors Patrick Savaglia and Ethan VanSwol lost 6-2, 6-2 to Peyton Kuzminski and Ryan Bitney of Oak Creek in the first round and 6-1, 6-4 to Michael Swiezynski and Owen Grady of Muskego in the third-place match.

At No. 3 doubles, freshman Porter Tiedt and sophomore Kade Boyd battled Zach Staniszewski and Noah Bryzcki of Muskego in a 7-5, 6-3 first-round loss, then fell 6-2, 6-4 in the third-place match to Samuel Knopick and Avery Gehring of Oak Creek.

Westosha Central won the sectional title and qualified for the WIAA Team State Tournament in two weeks. The Falcons totaled 44 points, five ahead of Oak Creek (39). Waterford was fourth with 23, Burlington was fifth with 18 and Union Grove tied for seventh (14) with Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Indian Trail.