Nolan Shaub entered the start of the WIAA State Individual Tournament Boys Tennis Tournament on Thursday with plenty of momentum.

The Union Grove sophomore was untouchable at the WIAA Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional as the tournament's top seed and advanced to state with an overall record of 23-1 — undefeated against Division 1 opponents and losing only to junior Adrien Yin of Brookfield Academy, the No. 2 seed in Division 2 singles this year.

It's probably no surprise that Shaub carried that performance into the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison and continued doing what he has done all season long — dominate.

Shaub, entering the state tournament as the No. 9 seed in Division 1 singles, defeated Brandon Hall (20-6) of Lake Geneva Badger 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round. Shaub finished the first day of the tournament by defeating Juan Gallego (16-10) of Madison Memorial 6-0, 6-1.

Shaub will play the No. 8 seed, Kimberly's Aiden Meixl (26-3), in the third round on Friday. A win over Meixl would set the stage for a quarterfinal match against the tournament's top seed, Oscar Corwin of Brookfield East (30-1), or the No. 16 seed, Everett Reid of Madison West (15-9). The semifinals and finals will be played Saturday.

Union Grove senior twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal (8-6) lost their opening-round doubles match to 11th-seeded Satchel Moss and Ben Kotchen (24-4) of Neenah 6-0, 6-0.

Waterford junior Andrew Vescio (16-11) won his opening round match over Jack Schultz (20-13) of Glendale Nicolet 6-3, 6-4. The win advanced Vescio to the second round, where he drew the No. 5 seed, Surya Arvind of Brookfield Central (22-4), and lost 6-2, 6-2.

"(Vescio) proved once again he is a top level player in the state," Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. "He's so fun to watch, coach and see all his hard work pay off these last few years.

"He is a super special person both on and off the court."

Prairie's top doubles team of senior Calvin Sharpe and sophomore Jonathan Orth (19-4) entered the state tournament as the No. 5 seed in Division 2. Their strong season carried into state with an opening round win over Hans Sprinkman and Joe Powless (18-3) of Madison Edgewood 6-2, 6-3.

"(Sharpe and Orth) were playing well," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "They are a hard team to beat when they get moving and can be intimidating to play against."

Sharpe and Orth will play Shane Willenbring and Mitchell Fortney of La Crosse Aquinas (19-4) in the second round on Friday.

Prairie senior Taej Desai (16-10) won his opening-round match in Division 2 singles 6-4, 7-6 (6) against East Troy's Aiden Taylor (23-3)

"That was a match of two similar players with aggressiveness and two different styles of play," Schafer said. "Taej was down 3-0 in the second set but calmed down once he knew what was coming with the pace (Taylor) was playing at."

Desai will play against No. 5 seed Sonu Beeram of New Berlin Eisenhower (20-7) in the second round. It will be the third meeting between Desai and Beeram this season — Beeram won the first two matches in straight sets.