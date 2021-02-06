WIAA boys swimming and diving: Case's McCray places third

Azaan McCray's day began with a 6 a.m. wakeup from his mother, Zahra, Saturday and he was out in the dark, bitter cold by 7.
"My biggest thought was, 'Oh, it's cold!,' when we left the house," he said.
Eight hours later, he was at the Portillo's Hot Dogs drive-through in Greenfield, where he ordered a hot dog and an Italian beef sandwich.
It was a well-deserved power lunch after one of the most memorable days of his athletic career.
The junior for the Case High School boys swim team continued his success on the big stage of the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships, where he placed third in diving. His performance continued a progression after he finished fifth as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore.
McCray had a score of 476.00, just off his personal-best score of 483.10, which he had as a sophomore. Jan Lanser, a junior from West Bend West/East, was the runaway winner with a score of 562.05, which was just off the state record of 563.45 set by Park's Andrew Suchla in 2013. Second was junior Mason King (512.10) of Wauwatosa West/East, whom McCray defeated Jan. 30 in winning the Greenfield Sectional
Making McCray's performance all the more impressive is that he didn't start refining his dives until Jan. 19. That's when the Racine Unified School District first allowed its winter sports programs to practice after the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most of the winter season.
"Especially with the circumstances of a short season, I'm happy I was able to get third," McCray said. "I want to do better, but I'm happy with how I did."
McCray earned his third state medal in a different venue after getting his first two at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison, which was recently razed. It wouldn't have been available anyway since Wisconsin has not allowed any WIAA state events to be held on its campus during the pandemic.
Was the different venue a concern for McCray, who had never competed at Waukesha South?
Not much.
"It was a little different, but I tried not to focus too much on where it was," he said. "I just went on the board, did my dives and made sure I was doing what I could. I tried not to focus on the environment too much."
If there was a moment of relative struggle for McCray, it was on his third dive, which was a one-and-a-half pike. "When I kicked out, my momentum carried me a little too far," he said.
A less-experienced diver might have allowed that to undermine his confidence. Instead, McCray blocked out any negative thoughts and put together a string of impressive dives through the end of the competition.
Given the level Lanser and King were diving at Saturday, anything higher than third wasn't a realistic possibility for McCray. Still, there's a lot to be said for a diver who places third in the state meet after less than three weeks of practice and just one meet.
"I think we both had nerves going into it just because it was the second meet of the season," Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. "It wasn't like a real season for us just because we didn't start until the third week of January.
"Our goal was to get back on that podium and I think both of us wanted to improve from last year. I know third place was a goal in mind. We didn't talk specifically about what place, but we both wanted to improve and that's what we did.
"I couldn't have been more happy about where we ended up. The second-place guy, Mason King, he had a great meet, so he definitely deserved that second place with how well he did."
When asked about Lanser, Turner said, "That was my first time seeing him since last year at state and I was very impressed. He did great, obviously, with that type of score."
Will McCray's progression continue his senior season with a first- or second-place finish? He's not about to put that kind of expectation on himself, but he's certainly going to put himself in position for improvement.
"I want to get my higher-difficulty dives down because I wasn't able to get those this year because there wasn't a lot of time," he said. "I just want to get harder dives so I can improve my score."
With the continued coaching of Turner, McCray is confident he will do just that.
"Jackie is such a good coach," he said. "She's the best. She kept pushing me even though we had a short season. She was confident I would do well and dive clean with the dives I could do."
As for Turner, she is looking forward to one more season with prized pupil.
"Honestly, it makes me love coaching even more when I have such a good person," she said. "He's such a good person and such a hard-working individual.
"He's such a talented athlete that it just doesn't get any better than this."