WIAA boys swimming and diving: Case's McCray places third

"Especially with the circumstances of a short season, I'm happy I was able to get third," McCray said. "I want to do better, but I'm happy with how I did."

McCray earned his third state medal in a different venue after getting his first two at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison, which was recently razed. It wouldn't have been available anyway since Wisconsin has not allowed any WIAA state events to be held on its campus during the pandemic.

Was the different venue a concern for McCray, who had never competed at Waukesha South?

Not much.

"It was a little different, but I tried not to focus too much on where it was," he said. "I just went on the board, did my dives and made sure I was doing what I could. I tried not to focus on the environment too much."

If there was a moment of relative struggle for McCray, it was on his third dive, which was a one-and-a-half pike. "When I kicked out, my momentum carried me a little too far," he said.

A less-experienced diver might have allowed that to undermine his confidence. Instead, McCray blocked out any negative thoughts and put together a string of impressive dives through the end of the competition.