WIND POINT — The clock was at 22:46 at the Ruud Family Soccer Complex on The Prairie School campus.
University School of Milwaukee was leading St. Catherine’s 2-0 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional championship.
St. Catherine’s Giovanni Altamirano lined up for a penalty kick as University School goalkeeper Evan Bolton focused on stopping a shot he realistically had little chance of handling.
Altamirano aimed for the right side of the net, Bolton dived to his left and then miraculously stopped the shot as his teammates erupted in cheers.
The Angels missed their chance to redirect the momentum. And about 68 minutes later, their season ended with a 3-0 loss.
To be fair, it would have been difficult for St. Catherine’s to overcome University School. The Wildcats (15-1-2) are ranked second among Division 4 teams in the most recent Division 4 poll. St. Catherine’s (11-6-4), is ranked fourth and was coming off an emotional victory over Prairie, its biggest rival, on penalty kicks Thursday night.
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake conceded there wasn’t a lot left in the tank for the Angels following their showdown against Prairie.
“After how much energy we had to put into that game, you could definitely tell as the first half ended that our energy level dropped a little bit today,” he said.
But had Bolton not made that miraculous save, who knows if the Angels might have been able to reach back for something extra? They would have pulled to within 2-1 against a team with an overpowering defense and may have been emboldened with a shot of confidence.
“That’s a huge transition right there,” Lake said. “If that’s a goal, things change for sure.”
Added St. Catherine’s senior midfielder Paul Serratos: “I feel if we would have made that goal, it would have brought our momentum up, even though we were two goals down. That would have sparked us up and we could have scored another two goals.”
Bolton, a first-year starter as a senior who posted his fourth shutout of the season Saturday, was prepared as much as he could be.
“Every day in practice, we do about 10 PKs,” he said. “I know that most right-footers like to shoot to my left, so I based it off of that. It was a lucky guess and I got it.”
Judging by the reaction from the University School bench players, who were standing on Bolton’s side of the field, this team was not going to lose this game after Bolton’s brilliant play.
“You could hear from the bench,” Bolton said. “They were ecstatic. This was the first PK I ever had and it just boosted the whole morale and gave us so much more energy and confidence in the defense that we could pull through and win the game.”
University School wasted little time making a statement, quickly advancing the ball after a St. Catherine’s corner kick. Jordan Peutz scored in the box on an assist from Matias Dermond as the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead at 11:10.
“We’re about quick transitions,” University School coach Jock Mutschler said. “That’s why I was so excited on the first goal of the game. They (the Angels) had a corner kick, and they were pushed up and the boys just exploded out of the back, linked three or four passes together and went down and scored a goal.”
University School made it 2-0 on a penalty kick by Donovan Jones at 17:27. Jones closed out the scoring at 58:43 with a goal.
The Wildcats had nine shots for the game, five of which were on goal. The Angels also had five shots on goal among their 14 shots.
But that University School defense was something that could not be cracked.
“It was hard for us to penetrate them and have a shot to the goal,” Serratos said. “They’re a really good team.”
St. Catherine’s, which won the the 2016 Division 4 championship and remained a force this year after graduating 10 seniors from the ‘17 team, should be able to keep a good thing going.
Lake’s returning starters are defender Alberto Galvan, goalkeeper Peyton Johnson, midfielders Bryan Vasquez, Brock Naidl and Victor Moreno and defenders Juan Casares and Juan Mejia.
“We’re very similar to Prairie,” Lake said. “They had four key seniors and the rest were sophomores and juniors that filled in a lot of gaps for sure.”
Added Serratos, a four-year starter, “I feel they’re going to to have a real good team and, hopefully, they go to state next year.”
