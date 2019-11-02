Prairie's Max Yde (9) kicks the ball towards the goal during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday at The Prairie School in Wind Point. Yde scored the game-tying goal late in the second half and the teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime. The Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks, winning the shootout 5-4.
WIND POINT — As time was dwindling to a precious few minutes Friday night, a calm Max Yde approached an official with a question.
Yde's Prairie School boys soccer team trailed St. Catherine's 1-0 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Prairie's field. The scoreboard had not been operating the entire game and Yde, a senior midfielder, wanted to know much time was left for the Hawks to break out of their offensive funk.
"I asked the ref how much was left and he said, 'About four minutes,' " Yde said. "So that was enough time to get a goal."
And then Yde connected from about 15 yards from the right side of the goal less than a minute later to tie to score and give Prairie new life.
The score remained in a 1-1 tie after extra time, at which point it was settled on penalty kicks. Luis Garduno, Nick Hawkins, Yde, Tommy Bode and Daniel Dreifuerst connected for Prairie.
Prairie finally secured the victory when Ivan Gomez of St. Catherine's was wide left on his shot, giving the Hawks a 5-4 edge on penalty kicks.
One year after St. Catherine's ousted Prairie in a sectional semifinal on penalty kicks, the tables were turned. And Prairie (16-1-4), which finished the regular season ranked second among Division 4 schools in the WSCA state poll, may have put itself in position to win its third state championship since 2014.
"They should go all the way," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said.
But for much of the night, it appeared that Prairie, which has not lost since its season opener Aug. 31, might be making an early exit — and in the most agonizing fashion.
Thirteen minutes into the match, Prairie fell behind 1-0 on an own goal by Francesco Quattrone.
"We've got an outstanding goalkeeper in Devin Stoltenberg, whose outstanding with his feet and we're comfortable playing through him all the time," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "A ball was played back and our defender (Quattrone) played a ball to Devin and he just got under it a little bit and essentially just put it over Devin's head.
"It's really unfortunate that that happens. He was just trying to play a ball back to him and mishit it a little bit. He felt terrible about it, but this kid is one of the very top players in our conference."
There was no reason for Prairie to panic, especially since it had defeated St. Catherine's 4-1 Oct. 4. But as match continued, Prairie was not able to get anything started offensively.
"In the first half, they were beating us at every 50-50 ball and they were just making it difficult for us to play our game," Yde said.
Lake adjusted for Friday's rematch by playing defenders Zach Cotter and Juan Casares more outside and using midfielder Victor Moreno as more of an attacking player.
"We pinched on our outside guys and we had them help more in the middle," Lake said of Cotter and Casares. "And then we pulled one of our strikers (Moreno) back and had him play more in the middle of the field to kind of deny them any access balls with their back line.
"So they weren't able to go forward as much."
While crediting St. Catherine's defense, Oakland added this: Prairie was at its worst in the first half.
"I give them credit that they came out with a ton of energy and emotion, but I was extremely disappointed with how we played, particularly in the first half," Oakland said. "I don't want to be too negative, but it was our worst half of the year at a bad time.
"We could not connect a pass to save our life and, again, I give them (St. Catherine's) credit for pressing. But for whatever reason, we were flat and could not do the things we wanted to do."
Prairie had a chance to tie the score midway through the second half after Hawkins was fouled, but his penalty kick was wide right.
And just when it looked like St. Catherine's (9-7-2) might pull off the upset, Yde stepped up. Taking a pass from Hawkins, Yde found an opening and breathed life into the Hawks with his shot.
"The ball came out from the center back and came to one of our forwards," Yde said. "He just played the ball over the top. It was maybe three passes from the get-go and we were able to get a shot on goal."
Said Garduno: "Max is a very fast player and very strong. He managed to outpace the defender and get him off. He had a very good shot around the goalkeeper and I'm glad we were able to score after missing a penalty kick and having a few other opportunities."
The Hawks, who are playing Brookfield Academy for the sectional championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Prairie, finished with a 15-8 advantage with shots. Stoltenberg had eight saves.
St. Catherine's Trey Polk (front) and Prairie's Tommy Bode battle for control of the ball during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
St. Catherine's Trey Polk (20) and Prairie's Cameron McPhee (16) chase after the ball during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie's Caden Holum heads the ball as St. Catherine's Brock Naidl (2) closes in during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie's Daniel Bravo (19) and St. Catherine's Bryan Vazquez (11) battle for control of the ball during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie's Maxwell Yde (9) kicks the ball towards the goal during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
St. Catherine's Alberto Galvan (front) gets to the ball in front of Prairie's Max Yde during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
St. Catherine's Trey Polk, right, tries to control the ball in front of Prairie's Tommy Bode during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie's Nick Hawkins (8) and St. Catherine's Juan Mejia, bottom, collide as Hawkins tries to head the ball towards the goal during a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie players rush Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg after he stopped a kick in a shootout as Prairie defeated St. Catherine's in a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie's Francesco Quattrone, right, wraps his arm around St. Catherines' goalkeeper Peyton Johnson after Prairie defeated St. Catherine's in a shootout in a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
Prairie's Francesco Quattrone, right, hugs his teammate, Max Yde, after Prairie defeated St. Catherine's in a WIAA sectional semifinal soccer match Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The teams tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime, and the Hawks advanced to Saturday's sectional final on penalty kicks.
