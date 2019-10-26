The Prairie School has been preparing all season just for this time of year, and its preparation is paying off.
The Hawks continued to dominate opponents in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, scoring four goals in the first half and getting three goals from Nick Hawkins for a 7-0 victory over Cristo Rey Jesuit in the regional championship match on a rainy, cool afternoon at Prairie.
Prairie (15-1-4), ranked second among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, will play St. Catherine’s in a sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at Case. The Angels beat Milwaukee Carmen South 3-0 Saturday in another regional final.
The defending Division 4 state champion Hawks have not lost since their season opener and have outscored their opponents 104-23 this season.
“This is why you play tough competition (during the regular season) — to prepare for this time of the season,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said.
Max Yde and Luis Garduno got Prairie a quick 2-0 lead, with Yde scoring off Garduno’s assist in the fourth minute and Garduno scoring unassisted in the ninth minute.
After a 20-minute gap, Cam McPhee (Daniel Dreifuerst assist) scored in the 29th minute and Hawkins (Caden Holum assist) scored in the 37th to give Prairie a 4-0 lead at the half.
Hawkins completed hat trick with goals in the 59th (unassisted) and 70th (Yde assist) minutes, and Garduno (Yde) capped the scoring nine minutes later.
“We were efficient with finishing our chances,” Oakland said.
Despite the lopsided score, Oakland said Cristo Rey (7-11-2) made his team work for the win.
“Cristo Rey is a solid team with good players,” Oakland said. “They had stretches where they did a good job of getting the ball forward.”
Oakland praised the play of defenders Carsten Ovesen, Francesco Quattrone, Dreifuerst and Jacob Boilek, and defensive midfielder Holum.
Prairie goalkeeper Stoltenberg had to make three saves, but none of them were difficult chances, Oakland said.
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, MILWAUKEE CARMEN SOUTH 0: The Angels had to battle rainy, cool weather conditions that resulted in a muddy mess at SCORe in Caledonia, but they managed to win their WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday.
“Conditions were awful and made it really difficult to play the way we wanted to play,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We had to go about the game more tactically and all of our goals were really well placed and hard fought.”
Junior Juan Casares opened the scoring for the Angels (10-6-2) in the 60th minute, and 12 minutes later he assisted on a goal by senior Alberto Galvan on which Galvan beat two defenders and hit a shot that glanced off the post.
In the 85th minute, sophomore Victor Moreno capped the scoring off an assist from Casares. Senior Peyton Johnson had 12 saves in goal for St. Catherine’s.
“Bryan Vazquez had a great game defensively as he made numerous tackles in the back to prevent them from many scoring chances,” Lake said. “Johnson did a great job in goal too as he made some great saves from balls hit directly in front of him.”
The Angels play Prairie in a Division 4 sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at Prairie.
Division 1
CASE 6, FRANKLIN 1: Daniele Musmeci scored a rapid fire hat-trick in 10 minutes as the the top-seeded Eagles defeated the eighth-seeded Sabers in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Case.
“We’re playing some good soccer and are really firing on all cylinders,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “We just played a really good game against a team we tied against earlier this season.”
The last match between Case (15-3-4) and Franklin (5-12-2) ended in a 1-1 draw back on Sept. 3, but this time around the Eagles came out strong right away with a goal by senior Brenden Baugrud in the second minute.
After a 39-minute gap, Musmeci doubled the lead with a goal in the 41st minute and then added two more goals in the 43rd and 49th minutes. Senior Shawn Maringer had assists on the first three Case goals and senior Jaxon Ford assisted on the fourth as Case took a 4-0 lead at the half.
Ford added goals in the 55th minute (sophomore Mati Degefa assist) and 63rd minute (unassisted). Junior goalkeeper Chase Werner had six saves for the Eagles.
“Shawn played lights out and did a great job feeding the ball,” Anderle said. “Last time out against (Franklin), the chemistry between all of these guys hadn’t quite gotten there yet, but right now they’re playing really well together.”
Case will play Kenosha Indian Trail or Kenosha Tremper on Thursday at Case in the sectional semifinals.
MILWAUKEE PULASKI CO-OP 4, HORLICK 2: A promising start for the second- seeded Rebels went sour quickly against the No. 7 Rams in a Division 1 WIAA regional final at Levonian Field on the Horlick campus.
Horlick (13-5-1), playing its first competitive match in more than a week, struck first with senior forward Ramiro Garcia scoring in the 10th minute.
The Rams answered by scoring two goals in a 10-minute span for a 2-1 lead, then they scored again in the final minute of the half for a 3-1 lead.
"It felt like these last two weeks we haven't played at all," Horlick coach Galen Irish said. "We kind of lost our mojo."
In addition to a lack of games recently, the Rebels were without two key players. Junior midfielder Colin Gayle suffered an ankle injury during practice and senior defender Noah Trevino was absent following a red card during a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee Reagan on Oct. 17. The loss of both was significant, Irish said.
The Rebels could only claw back with a single goal in the second half, scored by junior forward Jaden Skenandore in the 63rd minute.
"(The Rams) were as good as any team we've played," Irish said. "Whoever plays them next, good luck.
"It was my first year coaching at Horlick. I learned a lot. We have a lot of young talent. Next year will depend on who plugs in for all of the seniors we will be losing."
Division 2
MONONA GROVE 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos suffered some horrendous luck early in their WIAA Division 2 regional final at Monona Grove and saw their season end.
Monona Grove (13-3-4), which was ranked as high as fourth this season in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored two goals in the first 17 minutes, both on unlucky bounces in front of the goal.
The first came in the 12th minute, when the Silver Eagles played a long ball that bounced to Union Grove sophomore goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin. Unfortunately, the ball slipped out of Curtin’s hands and a Monona Grove player tapped the ball in the goal.
“For some reason, it squirted out of his hands,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “Ninety-nine times out of 100, he makes that play.”
Five minutes later, it happened again, when a weak bouncing shot slipped through Curtin’s hands again to set up another goal.
“That was super deflating,” Jung said. “Here it is 2-0 and they haven’t challenged us yet. We were in shock.”
Monona Grove scored in the 29th minute for a 3-0 lead at the half.
Union Grove picked up its offensive attack in the second half, but couldn’t get the ball in the net. The only goal for Union Grove (8-6-7) came on a penalty kick in the 71st minute.
UW-Milwaukee recruit Logan Farrington gave the Broncos hope in the second half, getting loose for a pair of breakaways, but he wasn’t able to convert on either of them. It was the first time that’s happened to him this season, Jung said.
