WIAA boys golf: Racine Lutheran places fourth at Division 3 state tournament

“Everyone was just worn down from (Monday),” LoPiccolo said. “It’s a difficult course, especially to walk. I’ve golfed at a lot of tough courses — Erin Hills and Whistling Straits — and this is by far the hardest.”

Making it harder, Case coach Jerry Kupper said, was that Wild Rock was set up as a backup course for the PGA Tour Champions event held in Madison over the weekend and was never redone for the high school tournament.

“That was unfair to all the kids,” Kupper said. “But I’m proud of the kids effort. They handled themselves like young gentlemen. They represented our school well.”

Senior Jack Boscher was the only one of the Eagles to shoot better Tuesday, finishing with a 90 to total 186. Senior Ryan Doerflinger shot 100 to finish at 193.

Union Grove junior Simon Graham matched Gall and Boscher for the best improvement from the first round by any Racine County player (six shots), shooting an 82 Tuesday to finish 78th at 170 in the Division 1 field.

Graham started on the back nine at Wild Rock and shot 42, but had birdies on two par-4 holes on the front nine and shot a 40. He struggled on the par-3 holes, making double bogeys on three of the four on the course.