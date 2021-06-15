WIAA boys golf: Racine Lutheran places fourfh at state tournament

It wasn’t the best of days for the Racine Lutheran High School boys golf team Tuesday.
The Crusaders had some struggles, especially putting, and finished fourth at the WIAA Division 3 State Boys Golf Tournament at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Lutheran started the day in third place, but shot 355 Tuesday for a two-round total of 704.
Mineral Point, which was 10 shots behind the Crusaders Monday, shot 341 to move up to third with 700. Kohler won its second state title with 659, 27 shots ahead of runner-up Durand.
Meanwhile, not far away at Wild Rock Golf Club, Case had a similar experience, shooting 358 to remain 16th in the Division 1 tournament.
Kettle Moraine shot an incredible 296 Tuesday and won its first Division 1 title with a two-day total of 598. Mequon Homestead was second at 617 and Middleton was third at 618.
Senior Brady Wilks had an up and down day and led Lutheran, shooting an 82 to tie for ninth place at 160. He shot 44 on the front nine (Lakes course), then came back with a 2-over-par 38 on the back nine (Arbor Course). He had a birdie on the par-5 11th hole and nothing worse than a double bogey on his card.
“I’m not happy with my front nine, but I’m happy with the back,” Wilks said. “There were a couple of tough pin placements and it was hard to stop the ball out of the rough.”
As an example of the putting woes, Wilks reached the green on the 487-yard, par-5 17th hole, but three-putted for a par.
Likewise, fellow senior Scooter Molbeck had a number of three-putts and shot an 86 that included two birdies, one on each nine. He also had a pair of triple-bogeys and finished 17th at 168.
“I was missing putts all day long,” Molbeck said. “A lot of little mistakes built up over time and I proceeded to play worse. My ball-striking was not the best and some got away from me. It was just a rough day.”
Senior Riley Gall, the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, was the only Crusader to improve from Monday’s round (93), shooting an 87 to finish 27th at 180. He started with a triple bogey before evening out his round.
“I had a better day, but not the best of days,” Gall said. “On the first hole, I hit in the water and missed a couple putts. I was striking the ball a lot better today, but my putting was not the best today.”
Senior TJ Christensen rounded out Lutheran’s top four, shooting 100 Tuesday for a total of 196 (40th).
Despite the struggles, this group of Crusaders can still claim to be the first boys golf team from Lutheran to reach the state tournament. They rolled through the conference, winning every mini meet and the MCC Tournament, then made their run though the regional and sectional.
Wilks summarized his team’s season perfectly.
“It was a great experience,” Wilks said. “It’s not what we wanted (second place), but it was still a great time. It was awesome.”
Case was just four shots off Monday’s total, with junior Sam Nolan leading the way by shooting an 85 for a total of 168, tying him for 71st.
Nolan, who said he was “upset” with himself after Monday’s 83, decided to take it easy and get in a better frame of mind for the final round.
“I just wanted to relax and enjoy being out there,” said Nolan, who started his round with a double bogey. He shot a 43 on his first nine, the back nine of the course. He had a pair of double bogeys on his second nine, but got a chance to finish with a flourish.
On the 147-yard, par-3 No. 9 hole, his final hole, he stuck his tee shot about 12 feet below the pin and made the birdie putt.
“There was a big gallery by the green,” Nolan said. “I wanted to try and stick one close.”
Despite his score, he was happy with the entire experience.
“It was fun — I had a great time,” Nolan said.
Senior Brayden LoPiccolo struggled to a 94 that included a 10 on the par-5 No. 14 hole. He totaled 183 and tied for 96th.
“Everyone was just worn down from (Monday),” LoPiccolo said. “It’s a difficult course, especially to walk. I’ve golfed at a lot of tough courses — Erin Hills and Whistling Straits — and this is by far the hardest.”
Making it harder, Case coach Jerry Kupper said, was that Wild Rock was set up as a backup course for the PGA Tour Champions event held in Madison over the weekend and was never redone for the high school tournament.
“That was unfair to all the kids,” Kupper said. “But I’m proud of the kids effort. They handled themselves like young gentlemen. They represented our school well.”
Senior Jack Boscher was the only one of the Eagles to shoot better Tuesday, finishing with a 90 to total 186. Senior Ryan Doerflinger shot 100 to finish at 193.
Union Grove junior Simon Graham matched Gall and Boscher for the best improvement from the first round by any Racine County player (six shots), shooting an 82 Tuesday to finish 78th at 170 in the Division 1 field.
Graham started on the back nine at Wild Rock and shot 42, but had birdies on two par-4 holes on the front nine and shot a 40. He struggled on the par-3 holes, making double bogeys on three of the four on the course.
“He was putting a lot better than (Monday), but he still had five three-putts,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “The pin placements were tough and the undulation (on the greens), we don’t see courses like that.
“He hit the ball really well off the tee and shot a 40 for his last nine at state.”
In the Division 1 individual race, first-round leader Jacob Beckman of Middleton shot an even-par 72 for a total of 140, one shots ahead of runner-up Bennett Swavely of Hudson (141) and two shots ahead of Ben Pausha of Kettle Moraine (142). Logan Pechinski of Stevens Point had the round of the day, a 68, and moved up 25 places into a tie for fifth at 148.
In Division 3, Noah Kirsch of Lancaster shot a 71 to win the individual title with 147, seven shots ahead of runners-up Nick Higley of Eleva-Strum and first-round leader Trey Oswald of Orfordville Parkview.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood won the team title with 637 and Edgewood's Ethan Arndt was the medalist with 147.