The Union Grove High School boys basketball team was a slight favorite on paper in its WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game against Waukesha West.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the game is not played on paper.

Union Grove squandered an eight-point lead with 4:42 left in regulation and the game went to overtime, where the Wolverines took the lead and maintained it for a 77-71 victory to end the Broncos’ season.

Union Grove, the fourth seed in its bracket, finishes the season 16-9.

The Broncos and fifth-seeded Wolverines (13-12) went back and forth for the entire first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half. Union Grove trailed 32-31 at halftime and the game was tied at 50-50 after a pair of free throws by West with 7:39 left in regulation.

After a Broncos’ timeout with 7:26 left, they went on an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 58-50 lead with 4:42 left. Junior forward Landon Dessart made bookend 3-point baskets and senior center Jack Waters made a basket in the run.

The Wolverines came right back and got within 61-60 with 1:49 left. A basket by Union Grove senior forward Owen Nowak made it 63-60 with 1:16 left and West got within 63-61 with 1 of 2 free throws with 57 seconds remaining.

“We thought we had the game in control, up by eight with four minutes left,” Broncos coach Dave Pettit said. “But we missed the front end of the bonus twice and on their 10th foul (in the double bonus) we missed two free throws.”

With 43 seconds left, West called a timeout to set up a play and tied the game at 63-63 with 26 seconds to go. After a Broncos turnover, West called another timeout with 20 seconds left and tried to set up for a winning shot, but Union Grove senior guard Jackson Barber made a steal with five seconds left and missed a contested game-winning shot.

Turnovers were the biggest problem for the Broncos. They had 19 in the game and 12 in the second half and overtime — five in the extra period alone. Four of the five were followed by fouls by Union Grove and free throws for West.

The Wolverines made two free throws off the first turnover in overtime and the Broncos could never quite catch up. They got within two or three points five times, despite making all six of their free-throw attempts in overtime.

“It was the usual story,” Pettit said. “The guys played hard, they did a lot of nice stuff together, moved the ball well and played good help defense.

“But you can’t give the ball away 19 times and you have to hit your free throws. We were chasing them the whole overtime.”

Senior forward Zac Montgomery led Union Grove in scoring with 18 points and added seven rebounds. Senior guard Tobin Van De Water had 12 points and Barber and Dessart added 11 each.

Waters finished with eight points, 11 rebounds (five offensive) and three blocks, and Barber had seven assists.

For the Wolverines, Dominic Hill had 23 points, Carter Combs had a career-high 20 points and the two combined for 11 of their 14 points in overtime.

It was an unusual season for the Broncos. They had a streak of seven straight victories and nine wins in a 10-game span, but finished the season on a three-game losing streak. In their nine losses, Pettit said they had chances to win in seven of them, but “had trouble closing games.”

Union Grove is losing six seniors — Jack Lee, Nowak, Barber, Van De Water, Montgomery and Waters — and those six have been the leaders of a close-knit group all season.

“I wouldn’t trade these guys for anything,” Pettit said. “They’re a bunch of good athletes and it was fun to come to practice every day. They all got along and did a lot of great stuff.

“I’m proud as heck of these guys.”

WHITNALL 78, PARK 70: The Panthers' strong showing at the end of the season came to an end in a Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at Greenfield.

The Panthers (13-13) trailed 42-27 at halftime. The Falcons (21-3), tied for sixth in Division 2 with Onalaska in the final Associated Press state poll, made their mark offensively with outside shooting by making six 3-point baskets in the first half.

"It was a tough loss tonight," Park coach Casey Robbins said. "The first half, Whitnall controlled the game and was able to do what they wanted. They shot lights out on 3-pointers in the first half."

The second half was a different story for the Panthers. Their offense found better success and their press created turnovers and difficult shots.

Park outscored the Falcons 43-36 in the second half, but wasn't able to catch up.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Robinson led the Panthers with 17 points and also had a team-high six assists along with four rebounds and three steals. Senior guards Daeyzjuan Williams and K'mareon Mayweather each scored 12 points. Williams led the team with nine rebounds and added two steals, Mayweather had four assists and three steals, and Brayden Burgher added 11 points and six rebounds.

Jack Lutz led five Falcons scoring in double figures with 24 points. Austin and Myles Herro added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Park opened this season losing its first eight games. The team made great progress under Robbins and finished the season white hot by winning eight of its final nine games of the season. Panthers will lose seniors Williams, Mayweather, Tyvon Cade and Tre Carothers to graduation, but will return seven players from this season — including four sophomores who got playing time.

"Our players played tough not only today, but for the entire year and fought through a lot of adversity," Robbins said. "We lose four seniors for next year and we appreciate everything they’ve done for our program's turnaround."

Division 1

JANESVILLE CRAIG 98, CASE 72: The Eagles were unable to slow down an impressive shooting night from the Cougars during Friday's WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Racine.

The Eagles (13-12) suffered a major setback the day prior to playing the Cougars (14-11) when senior forward Cam Werner suffered an ankle injury in practice and was unavailable to play.

"It changed our gameplan that we worked on all week," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "We were small. Without (Werner) things start averaging out on size.

"We got outrebounded when we shouldn't have. Cam is one of the best defenders and it changes the way that game is played."

The Eagles trailed 48-37 after the first half. Senior guards Devon Becker and Denver Hughes each scored in double figures for the Cougars in the first half, with Becker scoring 14 of his team-high 21 points (five 3-point baskets) and Hughes scored 10 of his 12 points.

"They shot as well as any team we saw all year," Berce said. "They play in one of the best conferences in Wisconsin (Big Eight). They should have been a No. 5 or No. 7 seed. They don't have any business being a No. 10 seed."

Termarion Brumby and Josiah McNeal provided their own one-two punch for the Eagles. Brumby scored 15 of his game-high 27 points in the second half and McNeal had 13 points in the first half, but was held to two points in the second half.

The Eagles' defense, without Werner, struggled to slow down the Cougars' offense. Jackson Bertagnoli scored 15 points and Evan Lawton added 12 to join Becker and Hughes in double figures.

Werner, McNeal and Javion Trice are the seniors on the Eagles roster this season. While the season ends on a note of "what could have been," Berce said, the team gains plenty of experience with a roster of returnees moving forward.

"We have eight returners for next year," Berce said. "Brumby will be back as a senior. I am excited to see what we can do."

FRANKLIN 90, HORLICK 65: The Jason Treutelaar era came to an end for the Rebels Friday with a loss to the Sabers in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Franklin.

Horlick, which finished at 5-20, had three players score in double figures and had an advantage at the free throw line, but had trouble containing Franklin’s Will Gardner, who scored 17 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 30.

Seniors led the way for the Rebels in their final high school games. Forward Marii Shelton had 14 points and forward Blake Fletcher and center Camren McIntosh each had 13.

Fletcher had 10 of his points in the second half and McIntosh had nine as Horlick scored 41 points in the second half.

Four other seniors also scored — guards Isaiah King and Jayden Wendt had six points each, guard Keeyon Ormond had five and forward Reggie Hubbard had four in the last game on the bench for Treutelaar, who is stepping down after coaching the Rebels since 2003.

Brandon Tilley had 13 points and Alex Mierow added 12 for the Sabers (17-8).

Division 4

WILLIAMS BAY 53, PRAIRIE 45: The Hawks came close to winning Friday’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie, but struggled with foul trouble throughout the game which resulted in the loss of two key starters late in the second half.

With two minutes to go, No. 3-seeded Prairie (11-14) cut its deficit to two points, but Williams Bay (16-9), the No. 6 seed, converted 6 of 7 free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the victory.

Sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson, who led Prairie in scoring this season at 18 points per game, played only 14 minutes and fouled out with less than five minutes to go. Ben Fiegel, a junior guard, suffered the same fate as Fenderson and fouled out a minute later. Fenderson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Fiegel had six points and nine rebounds.

“It was a tough way to end the season,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We really felt if we could squeak by tonight, we could go on a run, but it just wasn’t meant to be. We started off slowly missing some bunnies, had some sloppy turnovers and just struggled to shoot the ball against their packed-in zone. That’s basketball sometimes.”

Prairie went just 2 of 24 from 3-point range, including 0 for 12 in the second half. The Hawks also had a hard time converting shots at the free-throw line, making 3 of 9 foul shots, while the Bulldogs went 15 of 17.

Kaleb Shannon, the only senior on the Prairie roster, had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way. Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg added eight points, three assists and two steals, and junior guard Caden Roehl-Landrum had five points, four rebounds and four steals.

“I’ll miss this group,” Atanasoff said. “We were young with just one returning starter and they were a hit to be around. Everyone is back except for one player, and we thank our lone senior, Kaleb Shannon, for his efforts over the last four years. I’m already looking forward to November.”

Division 5

ABUNDANT LIFE/SAINT AMBROSE 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41: The Hilltoppers started off strong in Friday’s WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at Madison, but had a hard time controlling the fast-paced offense of the Challengers in the second half.

“We actually started the game very well,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “We went out to an early double-digit lead, had a couple of 3s and a couple of inside touches and we were pretty effective against their zone initially.”

Catholic Central (4-22), the No. 11 seed, was competitive in the entire first half, trailing 25-23 at halftime. Smith said that the third-seeded Challengers (19-7) pulled away in the second half with several fast-break points and had 22 opportunities at the free-throw line, while the Hilltoppers had only two.

“They clawed back into the game and we cooled down a little on offense,” Smith explained. “In the second half, they put some pressure on us. They got in front of us and got layups off of us when we missed on offense. We started chasing them as the deficit grew, and they ended up with an advantage on free throws.”

Senior guard Evan Krien had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Catholic Central. Smith said Krien, who suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday’s Division 5 regional quarterfinal at Argyle, played well, but was not as effective as usual because of lingering pain.

Senior forward Riley Sullivan had nine points and five rebounds before fouling out, and senior guard Danny Von Rabenau had five points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.

“I thought my other two seniors — Riley and Danny — both had really good games, especially early,” Smith said. “Riley fouled out as did Christian Pedone. I would’ve liked to see him (Pedone) shoot more down the stretch.”

Pedone, a senior guard, has six points and two rebounds, and Jonathan Benitez, the fifth senior on the roster, had four points and was the only other Hilltoppers player to score.

“These kids have battled through a lot of adversity,” Smith said. “A couple of kids that didn’t play last year didn’t come out to start the season and we had a couple of injuries during the season, so other people had to step up. The schedule we had to go through, including an 11-game losing streak — that’s tough to endure.

“I think we proved that we were better than our seed. We just ran into the second best team – if not the best team – in our sectional. Abundant Life is a good team. They matched up really well with us. They did a couple of things better than us – that being the fast-break points.”