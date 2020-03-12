WIAA boys basketball: Unbeaten St. Catherine's wins, but sees season end

"We were shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit by settling for jumpers and that let them get back into it. In the second half, we did a real good job of playing high-low, we did a good job of swinging the floor and punching some gaps and driving down the middle. And defensively, we finally sat down and kept them out of the paint and got hands in shooters' faces."

There was also Barker, a 6-2 junior guard who played what Bennett considered to be perhaps his finest game. Barker, who averages 14.3 points, scored a team-high 24 points and added five rebounds and three assists.

"Offensively, he was very good, but he was big because he sat down and guarded tonight," Bennett said. "That's sometimes been his bugaboo. He can irk me at times, but, tonight, he sat down and guarded and he was very active in the gaps and he kept penetrators in front of him.

"When he guards like that, he really shows me that he can play at the next level."

Said Barker: "We were practicing for this zone all week, we saw that we had to get to the middle every play and that's what we just did. And my teammates found me open."