WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's tries to chase down elusive dream

RACINE — Nick Bennett was almost apologetic to his players back in November.

His St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team was about to hold its first practice of the season, but it wasn't going to be at the familiar John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Angels would have to practice, not to mention play all of its games, elsewhere all season.

So there they were at the Elmwood Park Taylor Complex a few miles southwest of St. Catherine's. The court was smallish, players had to walk downstairs to get to it and it was far outside their comfort zone.

And Bennett felt sorry for his players with one chance left to win a state championship after the pandemic prematurely ended their season last March,

"I was explaining to our guys where the gym is, I was trying to explain it wasn't even a high school-length court, I was trying to explain it's a tile floor, I was trying to explain the rims aren't exactly what we're used to ..."

All the while, Tyrese Hunter, St. Catherine's All-State was trying to interject.

"Right in the middle," Bennett continued, "Tyrese interrupted me and said, 'Coach, it doesn't matter. We just want to play.' "