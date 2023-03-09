GREENFIELD — The St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team had its season end Thursday in the most heartbreaking way possible.
Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Amari McCottry made three straight free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot with 11 seconds left to give the Cavaliers a 50-49 lead.
The Angels weren't able to get off a clean shot in the final seconds and lost by that score in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Greenfield High School.
St. Catherine's finishes its outstanding season with a 25-2 record.
