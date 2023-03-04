RACINE — Flash back to the night of March 10, 2022 in East Troy.

A St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team that had graduated all five starters from its 27-1 WIAA Division 3 championship team in 2021, was giving Walworth Big Foot all it could handle in a sectional semifinal. But the Angels lost 51-49, completing a surprisingly competitive 18-10 season for such a young team.

Four of those five starters were back Saturday night for St. Catherine's in a rematch against Big Foot, this time in a regional championship in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium. And this time, it was no contest.

Making a season-high 14 3-pointers, the Angels rolled to a 73-37 victory to earn a sectional semifinal date Thursday night against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Greenfield. What was the difference nearly a year later?

The easy answer is that St. Catherine's added talented freshman Lamont Hamilton while Big Foot graduated leading scorer Gus Foster, who is now at UW-Stevens Point. But it goes much deeper than that.

Despite having largely the same team, St. Catherine's is simply so much better this season in so many ways.

"We talked about that in pre-game," second-year St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "Our biggest turning point this season was our loss to Big Foot last season. It was exactly what we needed.

"We overachieved last year. We were really, really fortunate. We beat the No. 1 seed in regionals — we knocked off Catholic Memorial at their place — and when we went into the sectional semifinal, we felt we were the better team."

At least from a scoreboard perspective, the Angels weren't the better team last March 10. But they sure were in the rematch Saturday night.

Davion Thomas went 7 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Evan Moherek, finally back at full strength after missing several games with a sprained left ankle, went 4 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and four steals.

Dominic Pitts, one of the top reserves as a sophomore on that mighty team from 2000-21, finished with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal. And Hamilton contributed 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

We're talking about pretty much the same players as last season. But what a different team.

"They have added size, strength, speed and they're shooting the ball a lot better," Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. "I think that is the best high school team I've seen in my four years of being a varsity coach.

"They really improved. They're the real deal. I think they're going to cause some problems in Madison. I don't think they have a weak link, which is pretty cool for them."

The Angels were at their best Saturday night, going 25 for 50 from the floor and 9 for 10 from the 3-point range. They also dished out 18 assists.

St. Catherine's was just as impressive on defense, limiting Big Foot (16-11) to 13 points in the first half.

Whether the Angels bring back their second state championship trophy within three seasons later this month remains to be seen. But one can't help but believe this team has all kinds of possibilities.

"We're two totally different teams," said Thomas, a reserve on the 2021 championship team when asked for a comparison. "Both teams just worked hard and pushed each other. And both teams ended up succeeding in the playoffs."

The Angels still have to win two more games for a return trip to the state tournament. But considering they have won 17 straight since their only loss of the season — 57-43 to Westosha Central Jan. 4 in Paddock Lake — and finished the regular season ranked second in Division 3 in the AP state poll, they are not going to go down without a battle.

"It's tough," Price said when asked if he believes St. Catherine's is a serious contender to play in the state tournament. "D-3 is really deep this year. There are some news people out there who think D-3 is the deepest division in the state, which I would probably agreed with.

"So they're going to have some battles that are going to be really good games, but they definitely have what it takes to get there. And I think they can."

Moherek isn't about to make any bold claims. But he is going to say that he likes what these Angels, the last team from Racine County still in contention this season, are all about.

"We're playing pretty good right now," he said. "It's all about putting the work in. When you put in the work, you succeed.

"We just put in a lot of work, have faith in each other and push each other."