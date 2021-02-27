WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's advances to state

SOMERS — When Tyrese Hunter left the game with an eye injury with about 10 minutes to play Saturday night, his St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team held together without its All-State guard.

Jameer Barker scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half and the Angels defeated the Milwaukee Academy of Science 84-73 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship. The game was played at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers because of coronavirus restrictions in the City of Racine.

The Angels were 25-0 and within one victory of qualifying for the state tournament season when the high school basketball season abruptly was ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A senior-dominated St. Catherine's will get a chance for that gold ball this season. The Angels open tournament play Friday with a semifinal game against an opponent to be determined at at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. If they win, they will play in the championship game at 8:15 that night.

The Angels have won five WIAA championships since the 2000 merger between public and private schools. The most recent was in 2010.