WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's gets in gear for Division 3 regional semifinal win

Junior guard Tyrese Hunter led the way with 26 points on 11 of 21 shooting and also contributed four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Juniors Jameer Barker and Kamari McGee each scored in double figures, with Barker scoring 13 points and McGee scoring 10 points along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“They all did a good job of working in transition as well as getting some deflections for us to help set up some offense,” Bennett said. “When we’re able to have them do the little things well, we as a team are able to do really well and come out on top.”

Senior Elijah Sabala had eight points and six rebounds, junior Calvin Hunter had eight points and junior Marcel Tyler had a team-high seven rebounds.

Bennett said there are still a few things to fine-tune, but little time to do it.

“From here on out, it gets more tough and daunting,” Bennett said. “All of these teams remaining are really solid teams and we’re going to need to play a more complete game.

“At this point in the tournament, it’s all about who can do the little things well, so we’re going to have to clean a few things up.”

The Whippets were led by Martin with 19 points and Cooper Pease with 11.