WIAA boys basketball: St. Catherine's gets in gear for Division 3 regional semifinal win

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team was not at its best early in its WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal against Whitewater Friday.
But it didn’t take long for the Angels to get up to full speed.
St. Catherine’s continued its dominance and remained unbeaten this season, rolling to an 80-47 victory over the Whippets at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels (23-0), a unanimous No. 1 selection in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll and the top seed in their half of the sectional, advance to play seventh-ranked Lake Mills at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Catherine’s. The fourth-seeded L-Cats (21-3) reached the regional final with a 68-65 victory over Greendale Martin Luther on a 35-foot shot at the buzzer by Adam Moen.
St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said it took several minutes to get a read on the defense of Whitewater (9-15), which features 7-foot, 325-pound junior center Jake Martin.
“We were a little shaky with the ball early on, but we were able to get some things working in transition and get our hands in the passing lane for deflections,” Bennett said. “Whitewater has a challenging defense with some tall players and they stifled us a bit early, but we were able to do some little things really well and it helped spark us.”
The Angels' offense was firing on all cylinders as they shot 52.5 percent from the field (31 for 59) and 50 percent from 3-point range (8 for 16), along with 10 of 13 free-throw shooting.
Junior guard Tyrese Hunter led the way with 26 points on 11 of 21 shooting and also contributed four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Juniors Jameer Barker and Kamari McGee each scored in double figures, with Barker scoring 13 points and McGee scoring 10 points along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“They all did a good job of working in transition as well as getting some deflections for us to help set up some offense,” Bennett said. “When we’re able to have them do the little things well, we as a team are able to do really well and come out on top.”
Senior Elijah Sabala had eight points and six rebounds, junior Calvin Hunter had eight points and junior Marcel Tyler had a team-high seven rebounds.
Bennett said there are still a few things to fine-tune, but little time to do it.
“From here on out, it gets more tough and daunting,” Bennett said. “All of these teams remaining are really solid teams and we’re going to need to play a more complete game.
“At this point in the tournament, it’s all about who can do the little things well, so we’re going to have to clean a few things up.”
The Whippets were led by Martin with 19 points and Cooper Pease with 11.
Division 2
BURLINGTON 62, FORT ATKINSON 46: Behind a big game by Dylan Runkel, the Demons extended their winning streak to 11 games with a victory over the Blackhawks in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at Burlington.
Burlington (15-8), the No. 2 seed in its half of the sectional, will host No. 3 seed Waukesha West (12-11) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Runkel, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, scored 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Demons, who led 32-23 at halftime and finally pulled away late in the game.
Despite the victory, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz felt his team left something on the floor.
“We have some things to clean up,” Berezowitz said. “Dylan was able to get inside, but we didn’t play our best tonight. We were a little disconnected on both ends of the floor.
“We were good, but we weren’t great defensively, and we could have played a lot better,” he added. “But when you walk out (with a victory) in a regional when you don’t play your best, you’ll take it.”
The Demons’ leading scorer, junior guard Joey Berezowitz (15.8 points per game), was held to just seven points by West, but freshman JR Lukenbill helped make up the difference with a season-best 13 points along with five rebounds.
“They did a good job of taking Joey out of the mix,” coach Berezowitz said. “The 13 points from Lukenbill were huge — he played big minutes for us.
“(Fort Atkinson) is well-coached, they don’t quit and they came back, and I was proud of our resilience.”
Drew Evans led the Blackhawks (6-18) with 10 points.
The Demons have little time to revel in their victory. The Wolverines feature 6-5 junior guard Cam Palesse, who has already received scholarship offers from nine NCAA Division I programs, including UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.
“I’m happy about the win, but we have less than 24 hours to put a game plan together,” coach Berezowitz said. “He’s a tough matchup and (the Wolverines) play their roles well. We’ll have to take them out of their comfort level.”
Division 1
CASE 91, WEST ALLIS HALE 70: The Eagles’ transition game helped them pull away and earn a victory over the Huskies in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday at Case.
Case (19-4), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the final Associated Press poll of the season, will play Kenosha Indian Trail in the regional final at 7 p.m. at the Case Fieldhouse. The Hawks (13-10) beat Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 87-66 in another regional semifinal Friday at Milwaukee. The Eagles swept Indian Trail in Southeast Conference play this season.
The Eagles had a strong first half and jumped out to a 40-21 lead before a late run by the Huskies (2-22) made it 43-31 at halftime.
"We had a nice first half on offense, but our defense needs to improve and we need to play with a little more intensity on that side of the court," Case coach Jake Berce said.
After some back-and-forth play to start the second half, the Eagles turned it on with about eight minutes left and went on a 15-2 run.
"Our transition offense was big in the second half and allowed us to go on that big run to put the game away," Berce said.
Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles, led by JaKobe Thompson and Terryon Brumby with 24 points each. Nick Fugiasco added 15.
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 59, HORLICK 42: The Rebels could not get much going as their season came to an end in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday at West Allis.
Horlick (5-18) fell behind 14-3 to start the game and could not get much going on offense. Adding to their troubles were starters Jeno Stacy and Patrick Wade missing time because of early foul trouble, and the Rebels trailed 29-17 at halftime.
"We had a lot of turnovers to start the game and losing Jeno and Patrick for most the first half did not help us," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.
The second half was not much better as turnovers continued to halt any run for the Rebels and they could not cut the deficit.
Senior Haden Sollman led the Rebels in his final game, scoring 15 points, and sophomore Darrien Long had nine points.
"I am proud of the way the boys fought tonight, as they did all year, and I am looking forward to the start of next season," Treutelaar said.
Najashi Tolefree led the Bulldogs (15-8) with 23 points.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 46, PARK 37: The Panthers lost to the Red Devils in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday at Kenosha.
Park (5-17) was able to keep things close with a stingy defensive effort as they went into halftime tied at 18-18. Bradford (17-6) got a lead early on in the second half before the Panthers stormed back.
Stevie Henderson cut the deficit to one with three minutes remaining, but Park coach Tray Allen said a loose ball foul called away from the play on the Panthers halted their momentum as the Red Devils went to the free-throw line in the bonus.
Bradford continued to make its free throws down the stretch to extend the lead as Park was unable to take advantage of its offensive opportunities.
“We had good shots, good looks, but just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Park coach Tray Allen said.
Terry Gamble led the Panthers with 13 points and made a pair of 3-point baskets in the second half as they tried to rally. Jaylyn Herrington added eight points.
Maxwell Glass led the Red Devils with a game-high 20 points.
Division 5
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 66, SHEBOYGAN COUNTY CHRISTIAN 42: The Hilltoppers used a barrage of 3-pointers for a victory in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal game on Friday at Burlington.
Catholic Central (16-8) will host Hustisford at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. Hustisford beat Stockbridge 86-49 in another regional semifinal Friday.
The Hilltoppers took advantage of the Eagles' soft zone defense to get out to a 38-26 lead at halftime and extended the lead in the second half. A lot of the damage was done from 3-point range as Catholic Central went 11 of 22 from beyond the arc.
David Doerflinger came off the bench to set a career high for the second game in a row with a team-high 23 points. Half of Doerflinger’s offense came from 3-point range, where he was 4 of 7.
“He shot the lights out,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “He has been very hot for us lately.”
Bennett Wright and Brandon Pum also scored in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Neal McCourt contributed a game-high seven rebounds along with six points.
Michael Modahl led Sheboygan County Christian (6-18) with 20 points.