WIAA boys basketball: Racine Lutheran steals its way to a Division 4 quarterfinal victory

Wilks and Woodward were a solid 1-2 scoring punch for the Crusaders, each finishing with 23 points. Nate Zawicki had 16 points, many of them coming off of Wilks’ 10 assists, and a team-high nine rebounds.

“That’s where he had all of his assists,” Christensen said. “(Wilks) would drive in and dump it to Nate.”

Senior guard Austin Eifert had 20 points and four assists to lead Christian Life and freshman forward Jack Helzer had nine points and four rebounds.

Division 5

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 70, ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 24: The Hilltoppers’ defense came out in full force and stymied the Resorters, holding them to 29 percent shooting in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory Tuesday at Burlington.

Catholic Central (15-8), the No. 2 seed in its half of the sectional, will host No. 10 Sheboygan Christian (6-17) in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Catholic Central. The Eagles beat No. 7 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran Co-op 69-58 in another regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers had 17 steals, forced 30 turnovers and led 47-16 at halftime. The defense was even better in the second half, holding Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (2-21) to just eight points.