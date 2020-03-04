WIAA boys basketball: Racine Lutheran steals its way to a Division 4 quarterfinal victory

The Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team was into a bit of thievery Tuesday night.
The Crusaders made 18 steals in the first half alone against Kenosha Christian Life, helping themselves to a 30-point halftime lead, on the way to an 89-47 victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game at Lutheran.
Lutheran (9-14), the No. 6 seed in its half of the sectional, advances to play No. 3 seed Prairie (13-9) in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Prairie. The two teams split their Metro Classic Conference season series by each winning at home — Lutheran beat Prairie 63-58 on Jan. 21 and the Hawks beat the Crusaders 72-67 on Feb. 18.
Tuesday, Lutheran was the aggressor on defense against the 11th-seeded Eagles (4-19), forcing 21 first-half turnovers and converting almost all of them into points.
“We had a ton of fast-break opportunities,” Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen said. “Brady (Wilks) and Jackson (Woodward) both had 16 of 17 points at halftime and most were on layups.
“After the first four or five minutes, we picked up the defensive intensity and they couldn’t score anymore.”
Lutheran, which led 52-22 at halftime, finished with 31 total turnovers, including 25 steals, and the Crusaders’ talented juniors led the way. Wilks and Scooter Molbeck each had five steals and Woodward had four.
Wilks and Woodward were a solid 1-2 scoring punch for the Crusaders, each finishing with 23 points. Nate Zawicki had 16 points, many of them coming off of Wilks’ 10 assists, and a team-high nine rebounds.
“That’s where he had all of his assists,” Christensen said. “(Wilks) would drive in and dump it to Nate.”
Senior guard Austin Eifert had 20 points and four assists to lead Christian Life and freshman forward Jack Helzer had nine points and four rebounds.
Division 5
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 70, ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 24: The Hilltoppers’ defense came out in full force and stymied the Resorters, holding them to 29 percent shooting in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory Tuesday at Burlington.
Catholic Central (15-8), the No. 2 seed in its half of the sectional, will host No. 10 Sheboygan Christian (6-17) in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Catholic Central. The Eagles beat No. 7 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran Co-op 69-58 in another regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers had 17 steals, forced 30 turnovers and led 47-16 at halftime. The defense was even better in the second half, holding Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (2-21) to just eight points.
“I thought we could’ve done better defensively to start out the game as we were a little sloppy at times,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “We came out much stronger in the second half, though, and made it really tough for them to get anything going.
“The key for us defensively was our communication. We did a nice job of communicating, getting to where we needed to be and shutting them down.”
Senior David Doerflinger led the Hilltoppers with 19 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range, all in the first half. He also had three steals and two blocks.
“David was great in the first half offensively,” Scott said. “He was just knocking down whatever shot he wanted early on in the game.”
Seniors Bennett Wright and Brandon Pum also reached double figures, with Wright scoring 11 points with five assists and Pum scoring 10. Senior Paul Nevin had a team-high five rebounds and senior Chas Miles had a team-high four steals.
The Resorters were led by Joseph Schuler with 10 points and four rebounds.
Division 2
FORT ATKINSON 55, UNION GROVE 50: Some late turnovers hurt the Broncos as they lost to the Blackhawks in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (9-14), seed seventh in its half of the sectional, went back and forth with No. 10 Fort Atkinson (6-17) for most the game until the final minute, when things went awry for the Broncos.
They were down 49-47 with just a minute left, but late turnovers led to six unanswered points from the Blackhawks.
"We turned the ball over way too much down the stretch, which allowed them to pull away," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
The Broncos hit a late 3-point basket to account for the final margin in their final game of the season.
"I am proud of how the boys played all year and how they always fought in every game till the very end, including tonight," Pettit said.
Collin Long led Union Grove with 19 points and Logan Tenhagen made three 3-pointers and had 11 points.
Caleb Haffelder had 16 points and Drew Evans had 12 to lead the Blackhawks.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 66, WATERFORD 64: A late scoring drought doomed the Wolverines in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Waterford.
Waterford (13-10), seeded sixth in its half of the sectional, swept the last-place Comets during the Southern Lakes Conference regular season and controlled most of this game until a scoring drought struck in the second half.
The Wolverines led 30-22 at halftime and extended it to 50-40 with about 10 minutes left before a six-minute scoreless stretch that allowed No. 11 seed Delavan-Darien (4-19) to rally.
"We had a nice lead, but we just hit a cold spurt and could not buy a bucket," Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. "Give credit to Delavan — they took advantage and played well down the stretch."
The Wolverines were forced to foul to extend the game, but the Comets went 9 for 11 from the free throw line in the final few minutes to ice the game.
Hunter Karpinski led four players in double figures for Waterford with 21 points, 16 coming in the second half. Trevor Hancock had 13 points, Cam Glembin 12 and Braydon Chart 10.
"I am very proud of how the boys played all year and all the hard work they gave me every day it was an amazing group," Charapata said.
Two players came out of nowhere to lead Delavan-Darien. Junior Luke Freitag, who was averaging 7.9 points per game and scored 13 in two games against Waterford, made seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points to double his previous career high of 15. And senior Justin Cesarz, averaging just 3.8, scored in double figures for the first time this season with 12 points.