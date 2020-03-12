WIAA Boys Basketball: Prairie runs into hot Novas in Division 4 sectional semifinal

But unlike the regional final, there was no catching Academy of Science Thursday. Senior guard Kaleim Taylor, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, got the Novas going in the second half by making three straight 3-point shots and forcing the Hawks to play from behind again.

"They came out in the second half and really got hot from 3, and we were playing catch-up (again)," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

The Hawks did make things interesting, getting within six points with five minutes left, but careless turnovers ultimately halted their chance at a comeback, Atanasoff said.

"To beat a team that skilled and talented, we knew we’d have to shoot lights out," Atanasoff said. "Unfortunately, we went 20 of 79 from the floor, including just 14 of 39 on 2-point field goals.

"Their 6-foot-9 guy, (senior) Darius Hannah, a Bradley recruit, really altered a ton of shots."

Junior guard Antuan Nesbitt led the Hawks with 20 points, freshman forward Ashe Oglesby added 17 and junior forward Kody Krekling had 14.

Despite the loss, Atanasoff was proud of his team overcoming adversity and all the hard work they put in the season.