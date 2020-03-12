WIAA Boys Basketball: Prairie runs into hot Novas in Division 4 sectional semifinal

The Prairie School boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night.
The Hawks rallied twice to get within striking distance of Milwaukee Academy of Science, but the Novas ultimately had more firepower and pulled away for a 86-64 victory in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at West Allis Hale.
Prairie, which won its fourth straight regional championship Saturday, finished with a 15-10 record.
But Academy of Science (20-3) will not have a chance to advance as the WIAA late Thursday night cancelled all boys sectional championship and state tournament games, along with the rest of the girls state tournament in Green Bay, because of growing concern for the spread of COVID-19.
“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
The Hawks had to play catch-up in the first half, just like they did in their 76-71 victory over Brookfield Academy in the regional final. Prairie trailed 37-20 in the first half of that game and were down 12 against the Novas, they rallied to get within four (39-35) at halftime.
But unlike the regional final, there was no catching Academy of Science Thursday. Senior guard Kaleim Taylor, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, got the Novas going in the second half by making three straight 3-point shots and forcing the Hawks to play from behind again.
"They came out in the second half and really got hot from 3, and we were playing catch-up (again)," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
The Hawks did make things interesting, getting within six points with five minutes left, but careless turnovers ultimately halted their chance at a comeback, Atanasoff said.
"To beat a team that skilled and talented, we knew we’d have to shoot lights out," Atanasoff said. "Unfortunately, we went 20 of 79 from the floor, including just 14 of 39 on 2-point field goals.
"Their 6-foot-9 guy, (senior) Darius Hannah, a Bradley recruit, really altered a ton of shots."
Junior guard Antuan Nesbitt led the Hawks with 20 points, freshman forward Ashe Oglesby added 17 and junior forward Kody Krekling had 14.
Despite the loss, Atanasoff was proud of his team overcoming adversity and all the hard work they put in the season.
"This was a bizarre day, just wondering if we would get to play, and the limited fans, and then just like that, four months of hard work comes to a screeching halt," Atanasoff said. "I really enjoyed this group, they were hard-working and a joy to be around, and I will miss working with them dearly."
Junior Donald McHenry led the Novas with 25 points, Hannah finished with 24 and Taylor had 18.