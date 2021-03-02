WIAA boys basketball: Prairie out to cap a magical season

"I said, 'Maybe you can give the boys some stories and some inspirational words,' " Atanasoff said.

Anything to help the cause will be welcomed by Atanasoff, but this much is clear: After setting a program record with 23 victories and defeating top-ranked Cuba City Saturday night to earn their first berth in the WIAA Tournament, these Hawks are in a pretty good place these days.

Take away an upset loss to Shoreland Lutheran and the only team to defeat Prairie this season is St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division 3.

It starts with three-year starter Antuan Nesbitt, a Northern Michigan recruit who leads a team that returned all of its starters from last season. There's a great deal of experience after him.

"They've got Antuan, one of the best athletes around — he's a real capable and unselfish playmaker — and they surround him with a bunch of really good shooters," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "They're an improved defensive unit, they're playing really hard and they're playing their best ball down the stretch.