WIAA boys basketball: Prairie defeats top-ranked Cuba City

"Him hitting that shot brought some life to the team and it was huge to be able to say, 'They played as well as they're capable of playing, we played well, but not well enough, and we're only down six.' We were feeling pretty good."

And then Nesbitt made the Hawks feel so much better. Held to six points in the first half, the Northern Michigan recruit was challenged by Atanasoff to step up. And the 6-4 Nesbitt did just that.

"He scored eight points in the first 90 seconds and we were up 43-42," Atanasoff said. "The buzzer had already sounded (to start the second half) so the kids were walking out on the floor. I told him, 'It's time for a special player like you to take over, no matter what it takes.' He nodded his head and you could just tell in his eyes that he was going to give it his all."

Nesbitt, who is shooting 71.1% from the floor this season, went 10 for 12 against Cuba City, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range. He also had 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal.

"Cuba City was kind of playing me back, as if I couldn't shoot at all," Nesbitt said. "And he (Atanasoff) just came up to me and told to to be confident in my shot and to not be hesitant to take it. The way they were playing me, that's what I came out and did right away."