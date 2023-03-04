The Burlington High School basketball team knew they had a tall task in front of them when they lined up against Whitnall in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.

The Demons were undone by a cold stretch in the first half combined with stellar guard play by the Falcons that resulted in a 70-59 loss on Saturday in Greenfield.

"It was a tough one," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "We're coming off of a back-to-back and logged a lot of minutes last night.

"Whitnall is a really good team and their guards were outstanding."

The Falcons (22-3), led by NBA talent and Greenfield native Tyler Herro's brothers Austin and Myles, were able to pull away in the first half following a 12 minute stretch for the Demons (20-6) when shots weren't able to fall.

The Demons trailed 28-22 after the first half but would see Falcons senior guard Austin Herro take control of the game and keep a healthy distance between the two sides. Herro finished with a game-high 32 points.

The Demons were within eight points in the second half but could never quite get over the hump, according to Berezowitz.

JR Lukenbill led the Demons on offense. The senior guard scored a team-high 17 points and finishes his high school career as the program's leading scorer.

"It's tough for (Lukenbill) to go out like this," Berezowitz said. "But we had 20 wins in a season. It isn't easy to do and we're extremely proud of him."

Connor Roffers, a potential candidate to break Lukenbill's record next season, scored 12 points. Drew Lang and Tommy Teberg added 14 and 10 points respectively.

Lukenbill is one of four on the Demons' roster who will be graduating after this season. The team boasted 10 juniors on its roster this season and will see the likes of Roffers and Teberg returning and looking to build upon the program's first 20 win season since the 2010-11 season.