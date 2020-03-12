WIAA Boys Basketball: Case beats Bradford to advance to sectional final

The Case High School boys basketball team is one step away from the WIAA State Tournament.
The Eagles finished with a flourish Thursday, ending the game on a 14-0 run to beat Kenosha Bradford 66-48 in a Division 1 sectional semifinal game at Milwaukee South.
Case (21-4) advances to play Kenosha Tremper in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington. The Trojans beat West Allis Central 75-74 on a late 3-point basket by Trey Cardona.
Case and Tremper split their games this season in Southeast Conference play, both winning on the other team's court. The Trojans won 88-87 at Case on Dec. 19 and the Eagles won 98-76 at Tremper on Jan. 21.
Terryon Brumby scored 16 points, Nick Fugiasco had 15 and JaKobe Thompson had 12 for the Eagles, who were leading 52-48 with 7:57 left in the game. Case coach Jake Berce called a time out and after that, Bradford (18-7) didn't score again.
