WIAA Boys Basketball: Case beats Bradford in Division 1 sectional semifinal

Bradford, meanwhile, plays a deliberate style and averaged 49 points in its two regional wins to its opponents' 41.5. The Red Devils played their 2-3 zone — as they'd done in splitting two regular-season meeting with the Eagles — on Thursday and limited Case to 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

But the Eagles were relentless on the interior and on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and scoring on a myriad of putbacks.

"We did not defend the block-to-block," Leech said. "They did a lot of cutting from the wing across the top and our guys were caught watching the ball, so they got a lot of easy baskets. And then the one thing that they always do is rebound the ball."

Brumby led Case with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Nick Fugiasco totaled 15 points and eight rebounds, Thompson had 12 points, Rankins-James had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jedkins chipped in seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Five Eagles had at least four rebounds. Glass, the Red Devils' leading rebounder, grabbed just four.

"We just do a lot of drills, a lot of practice, getting to the basket," Brumby said of opening offensive rebounding chances. "I really know how to get to the basket, just by the game I play."