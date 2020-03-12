WIAA Boys Basketball: Case beats Bradford in Division 1 sectional semifinal

MILWAUKEE — The Kenosha Bradford High School boys basketball team had cut its deficit against Case to just four points.
There were still 7 minutes, 57 seconds — an eternity, really — left on the clock, so it seemed like the fourth-seeded Red Devils were poised to battle the top-seeded Eagles to a thrilling finish in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Milwaukee South on Thursday night.
Instead, it turned out that Bradford had scored its last points of the season.
In a remarkable closing stretch, Case slammed the door on Bradford's rally with a 14-0 run to finish the game en route to a 66-48 victory in a game that was closer than the final score.
After senior forward Jashon Lee, who scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, converted a putback to get the Red Devils within 52-48 with 7:57 remaining, the Eagles called a 30-second timeout and pitched a shutout the rest of the way.
"We had a couple of opportunities," Bradford coach Greg Leech said. "I think we took two 3s, had a couple opportunities to knock it down to one possession. They just didn't fall for us."
Bradford, which reached sectionals for the first time since 2011, finished its season 18-7.
Case, the Southeast Conference champion, improved to 21-4 and was looking for its first State Tournament berth since 2005. The Eagles would have faced second-seeded Kenosha Tremper (18-7) in Saturday's sectional final at Burlington, but they will go no further.
Late Thursday night, the WIAA cancelled all remaining winter tournament events — boys sectional finals, the boys state tournament and the remainder of the girls state tournament in Green Bay — because of concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
Earlier Thursday, the WIAA was informed that the Kohl Center in Madison would not be available for the state boys tournament, scheduled for March 19-21.
Case coach Jake Berce said his players have been buying into his system and everything worked according to plan.
"I'm proud of these guys," Berce said. "The young guys, (sophomore guard) Terryon (Brumby), (sophomore forward) Amari (Jedkins) and 'Kobe (junior guard JaKobe Thompson), and then all my seniors that are out there grinding, they knew what they had to do.
"Once (Bradford) got that momentum back ... we knew we needed to lock in defensively. And then offensively, we just needed to be patient.”
The Eagles also did a tremendous job on Bradford's top outside shooting threats, senior forward Max Glass and sophomore guard Jalen Carlino. Case played a half-court man-to-man defense and focused on keeping Glass and Carlino in check.
“We just do what we do best,” senior guard Jay Jay Rankins-James said. “We have good communication and did a lot of switching on defense.”
Glass, the Red Devils' leading scorer, was mired in foul trouble the entire game before fouling out with 2:23 left after scoring just six points. Carlino made one 3-pointer and had seven points. After Lee, Bradford's next high scorer was senior guard Da'Quantae Sawyer with eight points.
"Our whole game plan was to not let the shooters shoot, and that being Glass and Carlino," Berce said. "So we pretty much limited those guys. I don't know what the box score was, but they didn't score many points, but our game plan was that and make the other guys beat us."
The Eagles have held their last two opponents to 48 points, including a 70-48 win over Indian Trail in the regional final Saturday.
"All our defensive principles and fundamentals, they've been coming through the last two games," Berce said. "Indian Trail, we won by 22. This game, 48 points. Holding Indian Trail and Bradford back-to-back (to) 48, that's really good defense against those two teams."
Bradford, meanwhile, plays a deliberate style and averaged 49 points in its two regional wins to its opponents' 41.5. The Red Devils played their 2-3 zone — as they'd done in splitting two regular-season meeting with the Eagles — on Thursday and limited Case to 1 of 12 from 3-point range.
But the Eagles were relentless on the interior and on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and scoring on a myriad of putbacks.
"We did not defend the block-to-block," Leech said. "They did a lot of cutting from the wing across the top and our guys were caught watching the ball, so they got a lot of easy baskets. And then the one thing that they always do is rebound the ball."
Brumby led Case with 16 points, five rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Nick Fugiasco totaled 15 points and eight rebounds, Thompson had 12 points, Rankins-James had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jedkins chipped in seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Five Eagles had at least four rebounds. Glass, the Red Devils' leading rebounder, grabbed just four.
"We just do a lot of drills, a lot of practice, getting to the basket," Brumby said of opening offensive rebounding chances. "I really know how to get to the basket, just by the game I play."
That also helped create a huge foul disparity, as the Red Devils were whistled for 17 fouls to the Eagles' 10. Case went 15 of 24 from the free-throw line to Bradford's 1 of 2, and even though some of that was created by late-game fouling, Leech was not pleased and received a warning from an official in the second half.
The game also began in strange fashion.
First off, of course, was the uncertainty created by the coronavirus situation. The games went off as scheduled, but the WIAA limited attendance, creating a strangely quiet atmosphere for a sectional game.
Then, Bradford erred when it thought it would be the visiting team and didn't bring home jerseys. The Red Devils were actually the home team and had to wear Milwaukee South's home uniforms. They were assessed a technical foul to start the game.
Case jumped out to a 9-0 lead, as Bradford didn't score until 6:03 had elapsed. The Red Devils cut their halftime lead deficit to 31-25, then — after a personal 8-0 run by Fugiasco gave the Eagles a 52-41 advantage — got back within four.
But Case closed it out from there and finished what has become the strangest of postseasons with a victory.
"I’m definitely proud of these young men," Berce said.