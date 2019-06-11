Trey Krause made his final high school pitching assignment one to remember.
And his teammates did just enough to get the Burlington High School baseball team into the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute with a 3-0 victory over Green Bay Preble Tuesday morning.
Krause, a senior left-hander, pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Demons into a 6 p.m. semifinal today against the winner of Sun Prairie and Oak Creek. Trent Turzenski, a senior right-hander, will start that game for Burlington.
"It was pretty phenomenal," Burlington coach Scott Staude said of the performance by Krause, who was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season. "I'm running out of superlatives for him, to tell you the truth.
"He is quite a pitcher. I don't know if I've ever seen a better performance than that. He maybe didn't have as many strikeouts as he's had in the past, but he was unbelievable throwing three or four pitches for strikes any time he wanted to.
"He just baffled them, he really did. They had an infield hit, they had a soft line-drive hit and that was it."
Burlington (24-5) scored all of its runs in the third inning and all were unearned with two outs.
After Max Wagner, a Clemson recruit, struck out Danny Peterson and Riley Palmquist, No. 9 hitter Michael Rozell walked and stole second.
Kale Dietz reached on a throwing error and took second base on another throwing error, allowing Rozell to score.
Krause followed with a single to drive in Dietz, giving Burlington a 2-0 lead. Otto Traxinger, pinch-running for Krause, advanced to third on a single by Josh Adams and then scored on a single by Turzenski.
The Demons stranded two runners in that inning.
Staude credits Rozell for getting the Demons going in that inning.
"You could tell they were a little tense," Staude said of his players. "In a situation like this, you really want to score first and we hit some balls pretty hard in the first two innings with no results.
"(Rozell) did a great job extending the inning, trying to get to the next batter because there were two outs. Once he scored, you could just see everyone relax a little more.
"It was great. Their pitcher threw really well, so it was tough to mount a rally any time else."
Staude said he was expecting to see left-hander Ryan Stefiuk, a Vanderbilt recruit who is the No. 1 pitcher for Preble (24-4), start Tuesday's quarterfinal.
"I thought we would see the lefty with (Wagner) in relief," Staude said. "But I think they just felt confident in Wagner throwing strikes and not walking guys."
Wagner allowed four hits in seven innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.
The Division 1 championship game is 6 p.m. Thursday. Burlington won the state championship in 2016.
