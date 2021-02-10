It was Feb. 29, 2020, leap day. It’s a day that only comes around once every four years.

For Hayden Halter, it was a day that seemingly would never come around.

There the junior Waterford High School wrestler was that Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison, working toward another WIAA Division 1 state championship. Just two more victories for a guy who churns them out with machine-like efficiency and he would become one of 68 wrestlers in state history to win three individual state championships.

And that would set him up for his ultimate goal: Becoming one of 19 four-time state champions in his final high school match as a senior.

Jager Eisch of Kaukauna had other ideas. The top-seeded Division 1 wrestler at 126 pounds slowed down the match in an effort to take away Halter’s offense. The crucial moment came with two seconds left in the first period, when Eisch scored a takedown. He went on to defeat Halter 4-2.

Within the next couple of hours, Eisch was the state champion and Halter was trying to come to terms with his third-place finish. It wasn’t easy.

“He’s obviously disappointed, but he’s going to be back,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said that afternoon. “We just have to learn how to shake that off.”

One long year has passed, a year that has been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Halter has shaken out that crushing disappointment. And he’ll have his chance to go out as a champion when the WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling Championships Tournament is held Saturday in Kaukauna.

Is Halter, 11-0 this season and 147-11 in his career, ready? Oh, is he ever.

Full health, full focus

“I think there were just a lot of outside demons there (on leap day 2020) and I didn’t wrestle my best because of certain things revolving around me outside of the sport of wrestling,” Halter said.

What exactly was getting inside Halter’s head at this time last year?

“One of the main things was my (right) knee was kind of banged up last year and that was stopping me from performing at my best ability,” he said. “That’s probably about it.”

One year later, Halter’s knee is fine and the mental baggage that was weighing him down has been cleared away. When he opens his final day of high school wrestling on Saturday — his quarterfinal match is against junior Kyler Neuberger (14-1) of Beaver Dam Wayland — he’ll have a refreshed mindset.

While the sting of last year’s loss to Eisch (who moved up to 132 pounds this season) took awhile to subside, it allowed Halter to take a step back and reflect. Or as he puts it, he mentally reset.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted for it it to happen, but I think it was a good thing to kind of give me a reset, make me train harder and just get ready for next year,” he said. “At first, it’s heartbreaking that you can’t get that fourth state title, but I believe everything happens for a reason and I’m just happy I’m here competing right now.”

The pandemic complicated matters as far as sharpening his skills because Halter wasn’t able to enter the wrestling tournaments he would have normally competed in after the high school season. But he faithfully trained on his own and he also had a unique sounding board with his coach.

Fitzpatrick won a state championship at Burlington as a sophomore in 1983 before getting derailed in the quarterfinals the next year. But Fitzpatrick reset himself just as Halter has done and went on to earn a second state championship in 1985.

“I think what happens is we make the moment bigger than what it is,” Fitzpatrick said. “If you allow negative things to come into your mind, that controls you. The truth of the matter is that if you go out there and worry about one thing — competing — everything else takes care of itself.

“It’s just a matter of always trying to score more points. If you just go out there and compete for six hard minutes every match, you’re going to get the results you’re looking for. And that’s where Hayden’s at right now.”

Said Halter of his coach: “I think he’s helped me out a lot. We both had the mindset that it was something that honestly needed to happen, maybe. You can’t win them all. I think after that, it drove me harder and harder to go back and get the third one.”

For that to happen, Halter will have win three matches Saturday in a tournament that has been shortened from its usual three-day format because of the pandemic. There will also be eight wrestlers in his bracket instead of the usual 16, because of pandemic concerns.

Dominant

Fitzpatrick is not going to put any pressure on Halter by predicting a third state championship for him just yet. What he can say is that he wouldn’t want to be wrestling against Halter these days.

With the exception of a 12-2 major decision over Grant Koenen of Burlington in the Brookfield East Sectional last Saturday, none of Halter’s matches have gone the full six minutes. Halter has won either by a tech fall or a pin.

“If I was a competitor in his weight class, I’d be awful nervous, that’s all I can say,” Fitzpatrick said. “And they all should be because he’s got a vision right now. And when he’s got a vision and he’s ready to go out and compete, I’ll put him up against anybody.”

Josh Cherba and Evan Danowski, Halter’s teammates who also qualified for the state tournament, can personally attest to that. What they see at practice every afternoon in Waterford’s wrestling room is someone who has clearly elevated his standard this season.

“I would say he definitely is more motivated,” Cherba said. “Obviously, he wanted to be a four-time champion, but it was also a big relief for him because there’s a lot of stress to be a four-timer.

“I think this year, he’s got a clean slate, he’ll be perfect and he’ll be wrestling to his best ability. And he has been. Nobody can score on him, nobody can touch him, he wrestles great. That’s just how Hayden wrestles. He won’t let anybody take him down, he won’t let him anybody put him to his back.

“He’s just going to wrestle the way he wants to wrestle.”

Danowski has also seen that added energy with Halter.

“He’s way more focused this year than I’ve seen him before,” Danowski said. “I think he really has a goal set in his mind now and that loss last year just put into perspective that he needs to work hard for it. He knows what he has to do and now he’ll get a third one.”

And now all that remains is for Halter to get it done Saturday.

“I feel the pressure aspect has changed,” Halter said. “Going for my third one last year, I feel there was a lot of pressure on me and it was just hard to wrestle to my ability.

“After I lost, the next two matches, when I wrestled back for third place, I felt better than ever and I still had a hurt knee. And I was still beating kids by a lot. So I think there’s a difference with the hole pressure thing from last year until now.”

Saturday could serve as a launching pad for a new chapter in Halter’s wrestling career. He hopes to compete for the University of Iowa next season, which has long been one of the marquee wrestling programs in the nation.

“Nothing is official right now, but that’s where I plan on going,” he said.

