Several Racine County girls golf teams hit the links to commence their season on a warm, muggy day Thursday afternoon.
Waterford, Union Grove, Burlington and St. Catherine’s competed in a 10-team tournament held at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva Badger High School placed first with an overall score of 286, but Waterford and Union Grove weren’t too far behind.
Aubrie Torhorst led Waterford, which placed third at 304, by shooting a team-best 57. That was the second-lowest score in the tournament.
“Aubrie played very well today and she is on pace for a great season for us,” Waterford coach Robb Shales said of the senior. “Overall, I am very proud of how the girls played and this should give us some confidence headed into the season.”
Union Grove finished right behind the Wolverines (312). The Broncos were led by Veronica Parco, a sophomore at Union Grove, who shot a 73.
“It was a great first tournament for us and really gave us a good look at what we need to improve on as the season progresses,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said.
Burlington (440), which finished ninth, was led by junior Sage Heelein, who shot a 75.
St. Catherine’s (556) placed 10th.
