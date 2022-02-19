Watch Now: WIAA State Swimming: Case sophomore Arteaga medals in 100 butterfly

WAUKESHA — Hugo Arteaga was five years away from even being born when then-sophomore Chris Lashley of Case won a gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Lashley’s performance, in 2001, was the last time a Racine County sophomore swimmer won a state medal — until Saturday, when Arteaga, the Eagles’ current sensational sophomore, broke the two-decades long streak.

Arteaga, seeded third in the 100 butterfly, finished fifth Saturday at Waukesha South High School in 50.41 seconds, lowering again the butterfly record of 50.68 he set at the WIAA Greenfield Sectional the previous Saturday.

Not too bad for a swimmer whose season was interrupted for two weeks after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

“It didn’t really slow me down,” Arteaga said. “I got lucky. Being able to bounce back (was important) and (the state meet) overall is a more intense thing.”

He was the first county boys swimmer to medal at state since Horlick's Will Buhler placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 2017. Prior to Buhler, the last county boy to medal was Case's Chuck Allison, who was second in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2007.

Arteaga broke Allison’s butterfly record of 50.72 from that year at the sectional.

What is impressive about Arteaga’s accomplishment is that he was one of only two sophomores in the butterfly and was the only sophomore to be seeded in the top eight.

Four of the top six finishers in the race, led by record-setting winner William Hayon of Sheboygan North, were seniors and the other was a junior.

What may be more impressive is that Arteaga competed in back-to-back events with just a 20-minute break in between. He tied for 10th in his first event, the 50 freestyle, with a time of 21.25 seconds to match his seeding in the race.

“It’s pretty tough, especially with sprint events,” Arteaga said. “I want to do well in each event and having 20 minutes rest isn’t going to help, but I’ve been working on it during the season and I’ve just been getting used to it.

“It’s just finding ways to relax and finding ways to calm your muscles before the next race. I’ve learned ways to cope with it, but you can’t make up 20 minutes of rest.”

Arteaga made it look easy.

He swam the first 50 yards in 23.47 seconds, his best lifetime 50-yard split in the butterfly. He swam 26.94 in the second 50 yards, fifth-best in the field, and just missed fourth place by 0.01 seconds.

“In the butterfly, my game plan was do what I always do,” he said. “I have a system — when you do a lot (in the pool), everything in practice comes in systems. That way, you don’t have to think about it as much.

“The key was don’t think about it as much. Go all out and swim your heart out.”

Case coach Frank Michalowski said one of the secrets to Arteaga’s ability in short races is his fast-twitch muscles — that is, muscles that react quickly to varying situations. Some are born with them and some can develop those muscles to their advantage.

Michalowski definitely puts Arteaga in the “born with it” camp.

“Everybody has them, but as a young person, you can develop that,” Michalowski said. “For some people, it’s just natural they have it. It’s good genes.”

In the 50 freestyle, in which Arteaga broke the Case record of 21.42 set in 1999 by Dave Bukacek and the city record of 21.19 set by Mitch Buenger of Horlick in 2007 with a 21.09 at the Southeast Conference Meet, he made his flip turn after the first 25 yards a little early and was unable to lower his time.

“The 50 is a weird event,” Arteaga said. “You have to do everything perfectly. There definitely was potential for me to go faster and I messed up the turn. When you mess up once in that race, it’s done.

“But I’m not too worried. I can’t complain with my time, but there’s a lot more I want to improve for next year. There’s a lot more stuff I want to work on.”

Michalowski isn’t worried either. With two more years left, Arteaga could own more than just the three records he already has this season (at the SEC Meet, he also broke the Case 100 freestyle record of 47.45 set by Bukacek in 1998 in his gold-medal swim at state with a time of 46.49).

“In his first full season, to swim in two events and medal in one, that’s an accomplishment for him,” Michalowski said. “He’s got two more years — now it’s just the baby steps to get better. His goal is to break 50 (seconds in the butterfly) and break 21 (seconds in the 50 freestyle).

“The state meet is very intense and hopefully, with more experience under his belt, he’ll get faster.”

New benchmarks

Hayon broke the one-year old state record of 47.27 in the butterfly by winning the race in 47.14. The other state swim record set was in the 500 freestyle, where Ozan Kalafat of Bay Port won in 4:27.75, erasing the previous record of 4:28.98 set by Ryan Hansen of Arrowhead in 2009.

