Watch Now: WIAA softball: Burlington's season ends with 11-1 loss to Kaukauna in semifinals

GREEN BAY — It started with so many possibilities.
It ended with so much disappointment.
After threatening to blow it open in the first inning, the Burlington High School softball team went on to lose 11-1 in six innings to Kaukauna in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus Monday night. The Ghosts put up three runs in both the third and fourth innings and then four more in the fifth to put the game away.
The game ended when freshman Kendall Kafar, who replaced ace Morgan Klein in the fifth inning, walked in a run with one out in the sixth inning. That put the 10-run rule into effect and the game ended at that point.
Kaukauna (26-2) earned a berth in the 3 p.m. championship game Wednesday against Sun Prairie (23-3), which advanced with a 4-0 victory over Chippewa Falls Monday afternoon.
As for Burlington (22-5), it can use this experience as a foundation for the future. The Demons graduate just one starter – designated player Alexa Burinda – and their returnees next season include Klein, their leading pitcher and hitter.
"It turned out that this team really came together the last couple of weeks," Burinda said. "They're going to be back next year."
This young group, which went 10-14 during the pre-COVID 2019 season, rallied for an impressive 4-3 quarterfinal victory over Cedarburg Monday afternoon at Bay Port High School. Meagan Baumeister scored from third base in the bottom of the seventh inning after Kayla Warner bunted to pitcher Paytn Monticelli with two outs and first baseman Maddie Moser was unable to handle Monticelli’s throw.
But the magic ended in the semifinal. Klein, the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, allowed seven hits and five earned runs. When Burlington coach Val Auseth asked her if she wanted to continue in the fifth, Klein requested that Kafar be given a chance to pitch at state.
"It's not about me pitching my game," Klein said. "It's about the team. So I wanted Kendall to throw."
Klein voiced her respect to Kaukauna, which pounded out 12 hits, four of which went for extra bases.
"They're a good-hitting team," Klein said. "They're a great team. I can obviously always be better every single game, but I feel it was a good game. It wasn't my greatest, but they can hit."
At first, it appeared as if the Demons were well on their way to advancing to their first state championship game in three years and their third in the history of the program.
In the first inning, they loaded the bases with no outs against Skyler Calmes, Kaukauna’s hard-throwing junior pitcher who entered the tournament with a 12-1 record and a 1.66 earned run average. But Burlington managed just one run after two force-out plays at home plate and a strikeout.
Burlington’s only run came when Kenna Kornely scored after Molly Berezowitz’s grounder to third base was bobbled by Paige Miller.
"When you get runners on, you always want to score," Klein said. "But I felt, 'Hey, we got runners on. We can always do this again.' But it never quite happened like the first inning."
Said Burinda: "It takes a lot to make our energy go down. Is it disappointing when we don't get more runs after having the bases loaded? Obviously. But we knew we could come back and do it again."
But the Demons weren't able to push any more runs across the plate all night, even though they threatened.
In the second inning, they had runners on first and second with two outs with a chance to extend their 1-0 lead. But the threat ended when Kendra Baumeister grounded to third base.
And even as the game slipped away, Burlington kept fighting. Trailing 10-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Burlington loaded the bases with two outs. But Kayla Warner struck out swinging and Kaukauna finished off the game in its half of the inning.
In two tournament games Monday, Burlington managed a total of just eight hits — four in the quarterfinal and four in the semifinal. What's more, Burlington left 11 runners on base, including eight against Kaukauna.
Still, that one run in the first inning against Kaukauna might have held up with Klein on one of her better days. She started impressively when she retired three of four batters in the first inning and followed that with a 1-2-3 second inning.
But then the floodgates opened. In the third inning, Anna LaCount hit a Klein fastball to center field for a two-run double and the Ghosts ended up with three runs on four hits in that inning.
They kept building momentum from there. The Demons kept fighting, but there was no solving the pitching mastery of Calmes.
"The team was still cheering, even when we were down by nine," Klein said. "So I'm proud of the team. We still wanted to win even when we were down that far. They're just a good team and it wasn't our day."
But Auseth feels the Demons will have plenty of days that go their way with all that's coming back.
"The girls have been doing great," she said "We're young. We have three freshmen on this team right now, I have four sophomores, five juniors and three seniors.
"So that looks good for us for next year. It's nice to get up here, experience this when they are so young and then, next year, hopefully, they'll be more comfortable with it.
"Not having a season last year, I only have four girls on this team who ever played high school ball."