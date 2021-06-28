Watch Now: WIAA softball: Burlington's season ends with 11-1 loss to Kaukauna in semifinals

"When you get runners on, you always want to score," Klein said. "But I felt, 'Hey, we got runners on. We can always do this again.' But it never quite happened like the first inning."

Said Burinda: "It takes a lot to make our energy go down. Is it disappointing when we don't get more runs after having the bases loaded? Obviously. But we knew we could come back and do it again."

But the Demons weren't able to push any more runs across the plate all night, even though they threatened.

In the second inning, they had runners on first and second with two outs with a chance to extend their 1-0 lead. But the threat ended when Kendra Baumeister grounded to third base.

And even as the game slipped away, Burlington kept fighting. Trailing 10-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Burlington loaded the bases with two outs. But Kayla Warner struck out swinging and Kaukauna finished off the game in its half of the inning.

In two tournament games Monday, Burlington managed a total of just eight hits — four in the quarterfinal and four in the semifinal. What's more, Burlington left 11 runners on base, including eight against Kaukauna.